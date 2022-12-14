EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about the approaching end of Mick and Linda, with Danny Dyer leaving the soap after almost nine years. Dyer announced he was departing EastEnders earlier this year, meaning the soap had to figure out a way to write off his character Mick Carter. The time has almost come, with Mick set to exit the show in some way or another this Christmas.

