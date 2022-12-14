ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NH

WMUR.com

New Hampshire bank collects mittens, hats for those who need them

MEREDITH, N.H. — A New Hampshire bank is looking for help making sure those in need aren't left in the cold this winter. For the 43rd year, Meredith Village Savings Bank is collecting new handmade or store-bought mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for its annual Mitten Tree drive. The...
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Parents of New Hampshire boy with rare illness urge people to donate blood

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The parents of a 3-year-old Manchester boy who is being treated for a rare autoimmune disease are sharing his story to encourage others to donate blood. It has been a tough first three years of Lucas Telfer's life. Born premature at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on the last day of 2021.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH
WMUR.com

Several people displaced after fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
NASHUA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kylie Goss of Tilton

Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
TILTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Plows work to keep roads clear as precipitation turns to all snow in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A major storm brought heavy snow Friday to much of New Hampshire and downpours to the southeastern part of the state. The storm made for a messy commute, and state police said they had responded to more than 120 reports of crashes and vehicles off the road in a 12-hour span. They said a lot of calls came from the I-93 corridor.
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event

BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Granite Staters stock up, make repairs before storm moves in

CONCORD, N.H. — Granite Staters are gearing up for a strong winter storm moving in, stocking up on essentials before the system thatcould bring several inches of snow to most of New Hampshire. Hardware store workers said shoppers were buying last-minute supplies before the storm. "Rock salt, shovels, snowblowers...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell

BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
CONCORD, NH
territorysupply.com

8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

New liquor store to open in Derry

DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
DERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
MANCHESTER, NH

