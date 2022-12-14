Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire bank collects mittens, hats for those who need them
MEREDITH, N.H. — A New Hampshire bank is looking for help making sure those in need aren't left in the cold this winter. For the 43rd year, Meredith Village Savings Bank is collecting new handmade or store-bought mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for its annual Mitten Tree drive. The...
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
WMUR.com
Parents of New Hampshire boy with rare illness urge people to donate blood
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The parents of a 3-year-old Manchester boy who is being treated for a rare autoimmune disease are sharing his story to encourage others to donate blood. It has been a tough first three years of Lucas Telfer's life. Born premature at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on the last day of 2021.
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
WMUR.com
Several people displaced after fire in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
laconiadailysun.com
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kylie Goss of Tilton
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
WMUR.com
4 feet of snow fell in one New Hampshire town during historic snowstorm two years ago
DANBURY, N.H. — Four feet of snow fell in Danbury during a winter storm in New Hampshire in 2020. Snow piled up quickly across the state over Dec. 16-17, 2020, with several communities picking up 2-3 feet of snow. Danbury saw 48 inches of snow during that storm, the...
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
WMUR.com
Plows work to keep roads clear as precipitation turns to all snow in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A major storm brought heavy snow Friday to much of New Hampshire and downpours to the southeastern part of the state. The storm made for a messy commute, and state police said they had responded to more than 120 reports of crashes and vehicles off the road in a 12-hour span. They said a lot of calls came from the I-93 corridor.
WCVB
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive $15 million in settlement with Walmart over opioids
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will receive millions of dollars from Walmart over the next year in a settlement over the company's sales of opioids. Walmart is accused of not monitoring how opioids are being distributed. The New Hampshire attorney general announced that the state would join a national...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters stock up, make repairs before storm moves in
CONCORD, N.H. — Granite Staters are gearing up for a strong winter storm moving in, stocking up on essentials before the system thatcould bring several inches of snow to most of New Hampshire. Hardware store workers said shoppers were buying last-minute supplies before the storm. "Rock salt, shovels, snowblowers...
WMUR.com
Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
WMUR.com
Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell
BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
WMUR.com
Snow falling across New Hampshire, rain in SE spots; up to foot of snow or more possible
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect across most of New Hampshire, with a winter weather advisory issued for the southeastern part of the state. >> Weather alerts. STORM TIMELINE. The storm...
territorysupply.com
8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
manchesterinklink.com
New liquor store to open in Derry
DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
Comments / 0