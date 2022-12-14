ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton camp claps back at Meghan Markle’s ‘hugger’ trash talk

By Andrew Court
 3 days ago

It seems Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle won’t be hugging it out anytime soon.

A pal of the Princess of Wales, 40, has clapped back at claims made by Markle, 41, in her new Netflix documentary that she was surprised by the royal’s formality behind closed doors.

“Kate’s a big hugger,” the unidentified friend told People in an interview on Wednesday, refuting the former “Suits” star’s assertion. “She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.”

It’s a contrast to the description of Markle’s first meeting with Middleton, which she recalled in “Harry & Meghan” last week.

The Moneticito-based podcaster said she was in “ripped jeans and barefoot” when Middleton and her husband, Prince William, came around for dinner.

“Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Markle claimed, implying she got a frosty reception from the future King and Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJRdU_0jidMiwz00
A friend of Kate Middleton has hit back at claims Meghan Markle made about her sister-in-law in her new Netflix documentary. The pair are pictured in 2019.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBU2p_0jidMiwz00
The Moneticito-based podcaster said she was in “ripped jeans and barefoot” when Middleton and her husband, Prince William, came around for dinner.
Netflix

“I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside,” she further asserted. “There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

“Harry & Meghan” — an attempt for Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, to tell their version of events that led up to “Megxit” — has been blasted by many prominent US media figures in recent days.

On Monday, Megyn Kelly blasted the first three episodes of the Netflix series on her SiriusXM podcast, describing it as “three hours I’ll never get back” and an “uninspiring, interminable waste of time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHwYO_0jidMiwz00
Harry & Meghan” is an attempt for Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, to tell their version of events that led up to “Megxit.”
Netflix

She also took direct aim at Markle, saying Prince Harry needs “a real psychotherapist” and “not a whiny, woke, annoying wife.”

Also on Monday, Howard Stern said the former royal couple “come off like such whiny bitches” in the series.

Meanwhile, several former British politicians have also spoken out following the release of the “Harry & Meghan” warning the pair not to attend King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

“They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there,” former Cabinet Minister David Mellor declared.

Chad Andrews
3d ago

20 something social media mangers need to learn that “clap back” is the laziest form of headline. It’s out of vogue and for me leads to immediate block source.

Sharon Martins
2d ago

Megan lies to make Paparazzi work for her !!! Make her a Millionaire by watching her lying interviews !!!

Douglas
1d ago

Kate, don't waste your breath on this toxic money grubber.

