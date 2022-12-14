ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing but the truth
3d ago

President Biden just keeps getting stuff done ! Even with the GOP the party of no president Biden just keeps getting stuff done !

Mortgage rates fall for fifth week

Mortgage rates fell for a straight fifth week with the 30-year and 15-year fixed rate mortgages dropping to 6.31% and 5.54%, respectively, nearly double last year.
Spending on goods slows as inflation takes bite out of budgets

WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans pulled back their spending on goods last month as manufacturing also weakened in possible signs of a slowing economy feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation. Retail sales had the biggest month-to-month drop this year with a .6% decline from...
