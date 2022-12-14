Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final
What a team goal Argentina just displayed. Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. It marked...
NBC Washington
Kylian Mbappe Gets Hat-Trick in World Cup Final
Kylian Mbappe has a World Cup Final hat-trick to his name. The 23-year-old French superstar scored his second penalty of the game in the 118th minute of extra time to tie Argentina 3-3. The penalty call came off a handball in the box when Mbappe tried to get a shot...
NBC Washington
Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco
Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco. The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0. In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected...
NBC Washington
Why Is a Bicycle Kick Called a Chilena?
Professional football may not be played on concrete, but it does have bicycles. Bicycle kicks, to be precise. It’s arguably the most difficult maneuver to pull off in the sport, and it’s a rare sight to see -- especially if a player scores off one. Moroccan center back...
NBC Washington
Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco
What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday. Croatia had nearly...
