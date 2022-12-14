High school boys basketball: Lake Oswego can't keep up with Gresham despite Winters Grady's 41-point night

Read full article on original website
‘High-flying basketball’ tips off in Salem: Jackson Shelstad, other Oregon stars take on California, Texas powers at Capitol City Classic
By Dan Brood Some top teams from the state of Oregon. Three out-of-state powerhouses. A bevy of superstar players. And a heck of a lot of high school basketball. The Capitol City Classic seems to have it all. Oh, yeah, one more thing — there’s plenty of enthusiasm. “We’re ...
Channel 6000
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
The Lake Oswego Review
West Linn High's Sam Leavitt announces commitment to Michigan State University
West Linn High School senior Sam Leavitt has settled on a new home. The star quarterback, who led the Lions to the 6A state championship and received recognition as the state’s best player, announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that he will play college football at Michigan State University.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Teen Barrel Racer Places First in World Finals
Tru Most, who goes by Tru Blue in the horse arena, won first place last week in the YETI Junior World Finals of Barrel Racing in Las Vegas where she competed against 164 other teens in barrel racing. Most, who is a freshman at Mark Morris High School, competed with...
kptv.com
Semi drives miles through Portland area splashing red dye on other vehicles, road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports...
Cleveland High School students afraid to return to school after shooting
Class was canceled Tuesday at Cleveland High School after police say a 16-year-old student was shot outside the school the previous day, but even though kids returned to school on Wednesday with increased security, some students still don't feel safe on campus.
'We're putting something up that sparks a bit of conversation' | Portland cleanup team putting up preventative graffiti to ward off vandals
PORTLAND, Ore. — You don't have to go far in Portland to find buildings, walls, and signs covered in graffiti. It's certainly nothing new — but state and local leaders have poured money into the cleanup efforts earlier this year, hoping to lessen the problem. Now a local...
opb.org
Portland Public Schools board approves plan to renovate Jefferson High School
As board members convened at Jefferson High School Tuesday for a board meeting, safety was top of mind for many, including Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. He opened the meeting with a statement regarding shootings outside of Portland high schools, citing the most recent incident this week at Cleveland High School. “As...
VIDEO: Arson damages West Salem business; investigators ask for tips
An arson investigation is underway in Salem and surveillance video provided by a business owner to KOIN 6 News captured it in progress.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego police investigating restaurant burglaries on Kruse Way
Lake Oswego police chief George Burk emailed restaurants throughout town Dec. 14 alerting the dining establishments of a string of businesses burglarized recently on Kruse Way. “These are all restaurants that have been broken into after business hours,” Burke wrote. “It would also be helpful to have any unreported cases...
hillsboroherald.com
Holiday Lights Featured In Parade, Incredible Homes, Hillsboro Elks
Quick post today everyone! The weekend has clear weather expected, and it will be perfect for seeing Christmas and Holiday lights as well as for catching the Orenco Christmas Parade. People in our community have been going above and beyond, and I want to recognize some of the most incredible efforts! So bundle up, grab the hot cocoa and the little ones, or maybe your sweetheart, and get out there! Here is what we at the Herald recommend – in no particular Order!
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
Fire at former Elk’s Club lodge in Portland draws multiple engines
The building that housed the former Elks Club Lodge was reportedly subject to a fire on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities ensued, as the building was empty at the time, said Portland Fire and Rescue.
Quiet weekend weather, but chance of snow being monitored
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the coldest nights yet this fall season, we are going to only rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures on Saturday, as a cool airmass continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest. Morning lows will bottom out right in the 20s across the metro […]
kptv.com
Cloudy and mainly dry Sunday & Monday, milder overnights
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a cold and frosty start to the day across the metro area. Low temperatures were in the 20s for everybody, and some outlying areas were down in the teens. The 25-degree low temperature for PDX this morning is the coldest so far of the season.
KATU.com
Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
The weather app shows Portland snow, but how much is likely?
Some snowflakes are appearing again in the Portland area’s extended forecast, but will it be enough for a white Christmas?
KXL
Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland
(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
