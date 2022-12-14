ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salma Hayek Channels Cinderella With Sheer Bedazzled Corset Gown for 'Puss in Boots' Premiere

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
Salma Hayek transformed into a princess for the premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, her new animated film with Antonio Banderas.

At the red carpet event, Hayek stole everyone's attention in a light blue Alexander McQueen Resort 2023 collection gown.

The dress featured a sheer corset bodice with colorful rhinestones and tulle shoulder caps, with a long tulle skirt that completed the Cinderella vibe. Hayek chose a simple wavy hairstyle, parted down the middle, with a statement ring and some earrings as her sole accessories.

The 56-year-old also took photos on the carpet with Banderas, who voices the title character in the new animated movie, out on Dec. 21 in theaters.

Hayek plays a character named Kitty Softpaws, who first shows up in the 2011 film Puss in Boots. She is the main female character in the story and Puss in Boots' love interest. The movie also stars Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, and more.

Next up for the actress is Magic Mike's Last Dance, featuring the return of Channing Tatum as the talented stripper and dancer Mike Lane. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, is returning to finish off the trilogy as well.

In October, Hayek revealed a sneak peek image of the film showing her character touching Mike's abs.

Posting the photo on social media, the 56-year-old wrote in the caption, "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's Day weekend. You're not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance 🔥."

Based on the first trailer, it looks like the movie is directly inspired by the actual Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Soderbergh said.

The director wrote in a statement when originally announcing the film, via Entertainment Weekly, "As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!"

Well, that dream's finally coming true next February!

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

