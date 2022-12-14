Read full article on original website
CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged
SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident occurred in South Sacramento on Saturday morning involving a car and a bicyclist. CHP said in a release that a Mazda hit a man on his bike on Highway 99, just north of Mack Road. The driver...
Couple carjacked at gunpoint outside Sacramento McDonald's
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A husband and wife were carjacked outside a Sacramento McDonald's on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The couple had left the fast food restaurant near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road Friday night when they were approached by two men, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson said at least one of them had a gun.
Wrong way driver in fatal Hwy 4 crash released from custody to U.S Marshals
Richmond suspect driving with suspended license for prior DUI. Tuesday morning Dec. 13, 2022, at about 11:05am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 4 near Railroad Avenue. The wrong way vehicle (Dodge Durango) continued westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on into a Honda Accord traveling in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 4. Following the initial crash, the Honda was struck by a Toyota Highlander and was struck a third time by a three-axel tanker truck that were also traveling eastbound. All involved vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest within the eastbound lanes.
CHP graduates 117 new officers
Hundreds of family members, friends and California Highway Patrol (CHP) personnel gathered at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento on Friday to honor the newest graduating class. The 117 officers who received their badge today brings the total that much closer to the CHP’s goal of hiring 1,000 officers in...
Man killed by wrong way driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
2 arrested in overnight carjacking in Florin area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two people were arrested after allegedly taking a vehicle at gunpoint at McDonald's near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight Friday.Just after getting food inside, the victim and his wife walked outside to their car when they were approached by the suspects who were armed with handguns, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.Investigation deputies located the car at a nearby liquor store and detained four males, two of which matched the suspect description. Deputies located another vehicle in the same parking lot, that was reported stolen.Keys to the carjacked vehicle nearby were also located, and deputies discovered one of the detained individuals tried to hide it where they found it. That suspect was taken to juvenile hall.The other suspect, an adult male, admitted to stealing the car located in the parking lot and was taken to Main Jail. His identification has not yet been released.Both cars were recovered undamaged, and there were no injuries.
CHP shares what to do if you see a wrong-way driver on the road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Antonio and Brittney Montano were driving along I-80 with their three children when an alleged drunk driver hit them head-on just before Thanksgiving 2021. Brittney Montano’s brother, Anthony Gonzalez, had just seen the family at an early Thanksgiving celebration when he got the call from his...
CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray to retire at end of the year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The head of the California Highway Patrol announced Friday that she would retire at the end of December after being appointed to the position two years ago. "I am humbled and proud to have served as the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol for the last...
Casino worker allegedly slashed by drunken man
A casino worker was allegedly slashed by a drunken man early Monday morning in Stateline. Sacramento resident Carlos Isaias Marroquin, 44, reportedly slashed the worker three times with a knife before the worker was able to escape. According to the sheriff’s report, two casino workers were sitting in a booth...
Stockton man arrested and charged with murder, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Stockton on Friday, police said. Authorities responded to a report on Friday at 5:49 p.m. that a man was suffering from blunt-force trauma in the 1200 block of West Oak Street in Stockton.
Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
New segment of Highway 4 to officially open
Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. “The shift will take...
900 families served at West Sacramento toy drive
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yolo County Children's Alliance hosted its annual toy distribution for families in need on Saturday morning in West Sacramento. Over 900 families were able to claim holiday items by either walking up or driving through the toy distribution. Jeneba Lahi, an affiliate of the...
Sacramento woman dies in bike vs vehicle collision
(KTXL) — A Sacramento woman died on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding her bike on Power Inn Road, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento Office. CHP said they were notified of the collision at 5:24 p.m. on southbound Power Inn Road near Elsie Avenue. When officers arrived, […]
Fatal crash in Roseville on Sunrise Blvd.
A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after an Uber driver’s vehicle collided with him at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday on Sunrise Boulevard, just south of Kensington Drive, near Roseville, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Uber driver Damon Ward was driving his 2013 Ford Fusion with one unnamed passenger inside....
Missing Roseville Girl Located Just Days After USPA was Tasked with Locating Her
“Kidnap Recovery Agent of USPA Nationwide Security. Kingsman is the nonprofit wing of USPA.”. Aeris Hammock went missing a few days before USPA Nationwide Security took the case. A media blitz, intelligence agents working around the clock, a former Navy SEAL investigating, and cutting-edge technology brought a positive outcome. Late...
Multi-state murder case: What we know about the deaths of a CHP captain and her husband
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol captain, her husband's killing and an arrest for murder has prompted investigators across the country to find an answer as to how they all might be connected. Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee, Kentucky and Sacramento are trying to piece...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian in Elk Grove under investigation, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred overnight. Police said the crash happened on Sheldon Road, between Waterman and Bradshaw roads. While they didn't say when and what led up to the crash, they don't believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
