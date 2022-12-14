ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Suspicious vehicle at Mexican restaurant leads to two arrested for trafficking meth, cocaine

By Kaycee Sloan
 3 days ago

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – While out on patrol Tuesday morning, a Hernando County deputy noticed a suspicious car parked at a local restaurant and began to investigate.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:40 a.m., the deputy was conducting a proactive patrol when he noticed a car backed into a parking space at Alejandro’s Mexican Grill located at Broad Street in Brooksville.

Since the restaurant wasn’t open at the time, the deputy suspected the occupants inside the vehicle may be involved in “some type of illegal activity.”

When the deputy approached the black Kia Optima, he noticed the vehicle was occupied by a man and a woman.

According to officials, as other deputies began to remove the individuals from the car, it began to roll forward in the parking lot but was stopped by a curb.

The woman, later identified as Crystal Hovis, 30, attempted to run away from the vehicle but was stopped by a deputy on scene.

Police stated that after making contact with the driver, Samuel Stockdale, 37, deputies located baggies containing a “crystal-like” substance on him.

Upon further investigation, the substances were tested and five different types of illegal drugs were found.

The drugs included:

  • 111.29 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 70.6 grams of Cocaine
  • 3 grams of Fentanyl
  • 3 grams of Marijuana
  • 3 whole pills and 3 half pills equaling 1.2 grams.

Both Hovis and Stockdale were placed under arrest and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of fentanyl, controlled substances, and marijuana under 20 grams.

They were also charged with loitering, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 8

maelee91148
3d ago

Good they were caught before that got on the streets and people loose their lives.

