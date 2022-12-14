Read full article on original website
The Fed's inflation forecast was wrong and Powell shouldn't be trying to water down recession risks, according to RBC
The Fed was wrong again on its inflation forecast on Wednesday, according to RBC. The bank's chief economist said the Fed's projection of inflation next year was hard to justify. Powell also shouldn't try to water down recession risks, since some Fed officials already see a recession in the cards.
Jamie Dimon sees the Fed hiking rates to the highest in 15 years, but warns that may still not be enough to tame inflation
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that inflation is eroding everything even as consumer spending remains robust. He added that the Fed will have to raise rates to 5% and holding them there for three to six months, but that may not be sufficient. Geopolitical risks, too, threaten the US economy...
Wholesale Inflation in U.S. Further Slowed in November to 7.4 Percent
Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in...
Stocks, Bond Yields Dip as U.S. Data Muddies Fed Rates Outlook
NEW YORK/MILAN (Reuters) -World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. Third quarter productivity rebounded at a slightly faster pace than...
The Federal Reserve’s Artificial Recession
If we end up in a recession, will the benefits be worth the cost? That is perhaps the grandest, gravest question facing the American economy as it barrels toward what feels like an almost inevitable downturn. More companies are announcing layoffs. Hiring is slowing. Home prices are falling. Forecasters put the odds of a full-on contraction in the next year at 60 to 96 percent, with one statistical model spitting out a probability of 100 percent.
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has difficult fight ahead against inflation
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve's difficult fight against inflation. The S&P 500 fell 73 points, or 1.8%, to 3,999 — its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index's gains last week....
Big Business Sounds Alarms Over GOP Debt Limit Hostage Plan
The outgoing House Budget chairman said bypassing the issue in the lame duck period is akin to giving Republicans “a legislative nuclear weapon.”
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
U.S. Heading Into Shallow Recession, No Respite From Rate Hikes Yet: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point...
U.S. Stock Rally Faces Gauntlet of CPI Data, Fed Meeting
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year. The S&P 500’s latest...
FOREX-Dollar pauses ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting next week
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Friday as jitters reemerged about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week. After a spell of relatively...
Investors are hoping for the economic tide to turn. The wait may soon be over
It's been a harrowing year for markets and investors are tired. Months of sky-rocketing inflation and interest rates, the peaks and troughs of unpredictable economic data, churning geopolitical chaos and warning sirens of imminent recession were enough to make even the most hardened trader weary.
Wholesale Inflation Rises More Than Expected in November But Eases From a Year Ago
Wholesale inflation as measured by prices paid by businesses rose 0.3% in November, above estimates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday. The number was above estimates for a 0.2% increase but the yearly gain slowed from 8% last month to 7.4%. Economists had forecast a 7.2% annual rate.
Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike
MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month.
Make-or-Break Chart Potential for Stocks as Inflation Report, Fed on Tap
Prior to the past several trading sessions, the stock market had been trading much better on the long side. A lower-than-expected inflation report for October coupled with a less-hawkish tone from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November twice ignited the market higher over the past month. Now, investors are grappling...
