Washington State

US News and World Report

Stocks, Bond Yields Dip as U.S. Data Muddies Fed Rates Outlook

NEW YORK/MILAN (Reuters) -World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. Third quarter productivity rebounded at a slightly faster pace than...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

The Federal Reserve’s Artificial Recession

If we end up in a recession, will the benefits be worth the cost? That is perhaps the grandest, gravest question facing the American economy as it barrels toward what feels like an almost inevitable downturn. More companies are announcing layoffs. Hiring is slowing. Home prices are falling. Forecasters put the odds of a full-on contraction in the next year at 60 to 96 percent, with one statistical model spitting out a probability of 100 percent.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor

* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
kalkinemedia.com

Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ

Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
kalkinemedia.com

JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
CBS News

Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
US News and World Report

U.S. Heading Into Shallow Recession, No Respite From Rate Hikes Yet: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point...
US News and World Report

U.S. Stock Rally Faces Gauntlet of CPI Data, Fed Meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year. The S&P 500’s latest...
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar pauses ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting next week

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Friday as jitters reemerged about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week. After a spell of relatively...
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Rises More Than Expected in November But Eases From a Year Ago

Wholesale inflation as measured by prices paid by businesses rose 0.3% in November, above estimates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday. The number was above estimates for a 0.2% increase but the yearly gain slowed from 8% last month to 7.4%. Economists had forecast a 7.2% annual rate.
TheStreet

Make-or-Break Chart Potential for Stocks as Inflation Report, Fed on Tap

Prior to the past several trading sessions, the stock market had been trading much better on the long side. A lower-than-expected inflation report for October coupled with a less-hawkish tone from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November twice ignited the market higher over the past month. Now, investors are grappling...

