Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police release more photos of casino robbery suspect as search continues 1 month later

By Ana Gutierrez
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released additional photos Wednesday morning of a suspect accused of robbing a Las Vegas valley casino as their search continues one month after the crime was committed.

Police search for suspect in business robbery, threatening to kill victim in Southern Clark County

The suspect is accused of robbing the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on Nov. 16 around 6:30 p.m. and threatening to kill a victim.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21aAm9_0jidKCgb00
    Las Vegas police continue to search for a suspect one month after he allegedly robbed Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DP34G_0jidKCgb00
    Las Vegas police continue to search for a suspect one month after he allegedly robbed Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEyvf_0jidKCgb00
    Las Vegas police continue to search for a suspect one month after he allegedly robbed Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zts7_0jidKCgb00
    Gold Coast Casino file photo (KLAS)

He was described as a Black male adult, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a tall and athletic build. He was wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and a black hat.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 10

Guess
3d ago

YOURS TRULY VEGAS FINEST 💩💩... covid is over. If you are wearing a mask and a HOOD you're probably up to no GOOD 😎

Reply
3
Rebecca Graham
3d ago

I'm glad that Casino's get robbed, they rob everyone else, how does it feel?

Reply
5
 

8 News Now

8 News Now

