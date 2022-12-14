Las Vegas police release more photos of casino robbery suspect as search continues 1 month later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released additional photos Wednesday morning of a suspect accused of robbing a Las Vegas valley casino as their search continues one month after the crime was committed.Police search for suspect in business robbery, threatening to kill victim in Southern Clark County
The suspect is accused of robbing the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on Nov. 16 around 6:30 p.m. and threatening to kill a victim.
He was described as a Black male adult, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a tall and athletic build. He was wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and a black hat.
Anyone with information about this is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
