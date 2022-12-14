PennDOT plans road restriction ahead of Thursday’s winter storm

(WTAJ) — Ahead of snowy and icy weather conditions on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are adding roadway restrictions.

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 1 a.m. the following restrictions will go into place the following routes:

Tier 1 :

I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80;

I-80 from I-79 to Exit 173 (Lamar); and

I-70 from Maryland to PA Turnpike (I-76) in Fulton County.

Tier 2:

I-70 from I-79 to I-76

Tier 3:

PA Turnpike (I-76) from the New Stanton to Breezewood exits; and

I-99, entire length.

The following vehicle restrictions will then go into place at 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 15 , in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

Tier 1 :

I-81 from the Maryland border to I-80;

I-83, entire length; and

I-283, entire length.

Later at noon on Thursday, December 15 , the following restrictions will go into place:

Tier 1 :

I-81 from I-380 to the New York border;

I-84, entire length;

I-380, entire length;

I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit Exit 56-131

Under Tier 1 restrictions , the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 2 restrictions in place, tractors towing loaded tandem trailers are not permitted unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Ahead of the winter weather, PennDOT and PTC crews will actively be pre-treating roadways as necessary to help prevent ice from forming.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, PennDOT said to use caution, reduce your speed and be aware of changing weather conditions.

