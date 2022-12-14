Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Mayor-elect Bissen announces additional appointments to his cabinet
Mayor-elect Richard Bissen has announced additional appointments to his cabinet, including:. Mahina Martin as Chief of Communications and Public Affairs. Leo Caires, in his role as Chief of Staff, will oversee executive support staff and divisions within the Office of the Mayor. He earned a master’s degree in business administration...
bigislandnow.com
Three new Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive courses launching in January
EA Ecoversity is launching three new series of Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive and fun, bi-lingual EA E-Learning courses starting in January 2023. EA stands for Education with Aloha, with all learners immersed in an atmosphere of aloha. No previous Hawaiian language experience is required. All EA E-Learning courses are asynchronous,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
bigislandnow.com
Is hiring process for Hawaiʻi Police Chief transparent if 40 applicants remain anonymous?
The Hawai‘i County Police Commission Chair John Bertsch said transparency was paramount in the process to hire the next police chief. But while four finalists for the position are being interviewed at public meetings, it is unlikely the public will ever know the identities of the other 40 applicants.
KITV.com
Governor Green issues emergency proclamation in response to downed medical aircraft
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) – Governor Green and Director of Health Libby A. Char issued the following statement in response to the missing Hawaii Life Flight aircraft:. “An Emergency Proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawaii Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stadium authority says they can pull off redevelopment plan. Not everyone agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Now that Gov. Josh Green has OK’d the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and the 70 acres around it, Stadium Authority leaders are defending the project and their ability to control costs. Doubts about whether the project might spiral out of control or lead to hidden costs...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gov. Green fills out his cabinet with familiar government faces
Gov. Josh Green has officially named all of his cabinet appointees. Most nominees have decades of experience in related government agencies, while a handful come from the private sector. His final three nominations on Monday included Sharon Hurd to lead the Department of Agriculture, Dawn Chang as chair of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Governor offers state workers holiday wishes ... along with an end-of-year gift
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green offered his holiday wishes to state employees recently along with a nice gift: Two additional days off. State employees will get administrative leave on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 as they celebrate the holiday season. State offices will remain open those days so some...
Hawaii DLNR Criticizes Social Media Posts About Maui Shark Attack
Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is now encouraging social media users to resist posting and making comments before facts are known following a Maui shark attack. According to Kaua’i Now News, Hawai’i’s DLNR is making the request to the public after the disappearance of a 60-year-old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
LIST: Top 10 best bakeries on Maui
Trip Advisor ranks the best bakeries within a region and came out with their list of best bakeries on Maui.
bigislandvideonews.com
Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing
HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
Include Medical Services In GET Exemption
Tax cuts are trendy all of a sudden. In a very welcome turn of events, Hawaii’s leaders have become increasingly vocal about the need for new exemptions to the state’s regressive general excise tax. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his support for a GET exemption for food and medicine...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
mauinow.com
Focus at Mauna Loa shifts from eruption response to assessment and demobilization
Teams from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency who were deployed to Hawai‘i island for the Mauna Loa eruption are shifting their focus to damage assessment as volcanic activity paused recently. The shift its effort to compiling damage and impact estimates could be used to support a request for...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of the desert ― about an hour from Phoenix. It’s a sharp contrast from Hawaii. But it’s where 1,000 Hawaii inmates are currently housed at Saguaro Correctional Center, a facility the state pays millions to each year to relieve overcrowding at in-state facilities.
bigislandgazette.com
7 New Solar Farms Coming to Hawaii, 3 on Big Island
Hawaiian Electric has selected Nexamp to develop seven new shared solar projects in Hawaii—three on Hawaii Island, three on Maui and one on Oahu. These projects are part of Hawaiian Electric’s community-based renewable energy (CBRE) program that helps lower electricity costs for low- and moderate-income (LMI) subscribers who are unable to install rooftop solar.
