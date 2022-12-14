ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Mayor-elect Bissen announces additional appointments to his cabinet

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen has announced additional appointments to his cabinet, including:. Mahina Martin as Chief of Communications and Public Affairs. Leo Caires, in his role as Chief of Staff, will oversee executive support staff and divisions within the Office of the Mayor. He earned a master’s degree in business administration...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Three new Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive courses launching in January

EA Ecoversity is launching three new series of Hawaiʻi culture-based interactive and fun, bi-lingual EA E-Learning courses starting in January 2023. EA stands for Education with Aloha, with all learners immersed in an atmosphere of aloha. No previous Hawaiian language experience is required. All EA E-Learning courses are asynchronous,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Gov. Green fills out his cabinet with familiar government faces

Gov. Josh Green has officially named all of his cabinet appointees. Most nominees have decades of experience in related government agencies, while a handful come from the private sector. His final three nominations on Monday included Sharon Hurd to lead the Department of Agriculture, Dawn Chang as chair of the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
WAILUKU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing

HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Include Medical Services In GET Exemption

Tax cuts are trendy all of a sudden. In a very welcome turn of events, Hawaii’s leaders have become increasingly vocal about the need for new exemptions to the state’s regressive general excise tax. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his support for a GET exemption for food and medicine...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Focus at Mauna Loa shifts from eruption response to assessment and demobilization

Teams from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency who were deployed to Hawai‘i island for the Mauna Loa eruption are shifting their focus to damage assessment as volcanic activity paused recently. The shift its effort to compiling damage and impact estimates could be used to support a request for...
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

7 New Solar Farms Coming to Hawaii, 3 on Big Island

Hawaiian Electric has selected Nexamp to develop seven new shared solar projects in Hawaii—three on Hawaii Island, three on Maui and one on Oahu. These projects are part of Hawaiian Electric’s community-based renewable energy (CBRE) program that helps lower electricity costs for low- and moderate-income (LMI) subscribers who are unable to install rooftop solar.
HAWAII STATE

