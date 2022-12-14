Read full article on original website
The Criminal Minds Episode The Apprenticeship Hid References To The Bad News Bears In Plain Sight
TV and movie fans have developed a pretty firm grasp of Easter eggs and how they work. Not too long ago, however, references to other productions were only occasionally placed within scenes for eagle-eyed fans to spot. Today, such clever nods to other shows or films are common. In fact, they're almost expected in some cases. "Rick and Morty" is loaded with references and brilliantly winks at "Community" and the "Indiana Jones" franchise, while "Avengers: Infinity War" paid homage to "Arrested Development." Easter eggs can sometimes pop up in the most unexpected places, even a dramatic show like "Criminal Minds," which once referenced a film from more than 45 years ago.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Terminator
In 1984, "The Terminator" shook up the movie world: It was a blockbuster success and an instant classic that kick-started a major sci-fi-action franchise. It left audiences everywhere saying, "I'll be back," in a gravelly Austrian monotone — the American Film Institute even ranks that line as one of its top 100 movie quotes. The movie also makes AFI's list of top 10 science fiction films, and the Terminator himself is enshrined on the list of best villains. It's safe to say this film is a major part of pop culture.
Virgin River Star Lauren Hammersley's Favorite Scene To Film Was In The Season 4 Finale
Based on the book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, "Virgin River" is a series that's jam-packed with soapy drama and titillating romance. First and foremost, the series is about the love story between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As with any good romance, many obstacles have kept the couple from being happy. Despite having similar life goals and an obvious chemistry that's impossible to ignore, their romance has been a challenge from the beginning. When Mel first arrived in town, she was still mourning the death of her husband, a factor that made her cautious about jumping into a new relationship. However, Jack's former flame, Charmaine, has proved to be an even bigger issue.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is Still Processing The Abyss
James Cameron's latest sure-to-be-massive-hit blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is another remarkable achievement that will change the landscape of special effects for years to come. At the heart of it all, though, is a spirited adventure that celebrates the power of family while tapping into our collective climate anxieties.
What The Cast Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks Like In Real Life
In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" made waves by revolutionizing the use of 3D, CGI, and motion capture technology in cinema and pulling off the modest feat of becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. The movie and its visually stunning scene paintings wowed audiences by presenting the most realistic fantasy setting to date, the paradisal planet of Pandora. Its plants, animals, and even its terrain were all meticulously created by Cameron and his team to look more realistic than any before, and in the process, ironically buried the movie's real actors beneath countless layers of computer-generated imagery. Sure, the Na'vi are gorgeously animated, but who are the actors beneath all the blue fur and Disney-sized cat eyes?
A Little-Known Viking Anime Inspired The Creation Of One Piece
When it comes to long-running manga and anime, Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" series is one of the preeminent examples of longevity. Both the written graphic story as well as the animated program have been running nonstop since 1997 and 1999, respectively, with nearly 500 million copies of the manga in current circulation. The adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the King of the Pirates provides fans with an endless sense of wonder and excitement, whether they are new to the series or longtime fans. Watching the "One Piece" anime presents an epic opportunity that few franchises have the ability to provide.
Chris Reed Reveals His Favorite Filthy Phil Scene On Sons Of Anarchy
Live fast and die young is essentially every member's motto on "Sons of Anarchy." Like the Redshirts in Star Trek canon, being part of the motorcycle club is not exactly a recipe for longevity. But while members of the Sons, such as Jax (Charlie Hunnam) and Chibs (Tommy Flanagan), endear themselves to audiences weekly, some characters must be expendable. Unfortunately, this honor usually falls to prospects or members who have not been patched in for very long. Unlike the tragic Half-Sack (Johnny Lewis) before him, Filthy Phil (Chris Reed) earns his full patch.
Aline Brosh McKenna Drew Major Inspiration From A Real-Life Relationship For Your Place Or Mine
In cinema, it can be said that there is no more pleasing genre than romantic comedy when it comes to simply making filmgoers smile (via Vox). Rom-coms typically find a way to make embarrassing or difficult relationship issues humorous without losing sight of the struggles many people face when navigating a new romance. Female screenwriters such as Nora Ephron and Nancy Myers have achieved this balancing act, with others such as Elaine May ditching romance to focus on biting comedy. Writer/director Aline Brosh McKenna has been crafting feature films in both of these styles for over 20 years, with 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" becoming an enduring cult classic.
The Franchise - What We Know So Far
HBO has tapped two auteurs to spearhead its next big comedy. Armando Iannucci is no stranger to tackling large and complicated ideas with hilarious twists. Joining forces with HBO in 2012 for "Veep," the satirist shed light on the chaotic and often ridiculous inner-workings of the United States government. The series went on to become a critical hit, nabbing over 15 Emmys during its seven season run, making it one of HBO"s most popular offerings in the 2010s. Iannucci has since spearheaded the sci-fi satire "Avenue 5" for the network. He's also dabbled with the silver screen, with his cinematic credits including the biting "The Death of Stalin," which comedically retells the aftermath of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's death. After holding a mirror to the world of politics and space, Iannucci's next project is set to be super heroic in nature. This time, he's got a surprising collaborator for his next effort.
We Apparently Could Have Gotten The Live-Action Feature Debut Of Brainiac In Man Of Steel 2
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman saw numerous iconic villains enter the fold and hit the big screen in a major way. From General Zod (Michael Shannon) to Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and even Doomsday, the DC Extended Universe never shied away from having the Man of Tomorrow face off against some of his most legendary bad guys. Of course, now that the DCU is looking to take Superman in a new direction, it's worth wondering what other villains Cavill's Superman could have taken on if he had stayed in the role a bit longer.
Hey Bro, Fans Have Some Strong Reactions To Avatar: The Way Of Water Already
Unless you are living under a giant pile of moss on a planet far, far, away you are probably aware that James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water" hit theaters across the United States yesterday. The online discussion has been mostly favorable, with critiques of the relatively thin plot and more than three-hour run time tossed in with mostly positive comments.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Runtime Was One Of James Cameron's Biggest Battles For 'About A Year'
Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.
Fans May Never Know How The M3GAN Doll Was Made
Little girls are surely second-guessing asking for a doll for Christmas if they've seen the trailers for the upcoming sci-fi horror film "M3GAN." Likewise, any adults who have a doll collection might be starting to grow weary of them. But it's just a doll, right?. Universal Pictures has been fueling...
Mean Girls - What We Know So Far About The Paramount+ Musical Adaptation
The limit does not exist for "Mean Girls" or the history behind it you might not know about. The musical adaptation of the 2004 hit comedy about navigating the social waters of high school is heading to the big screen and Paramount+. The movie version of the musical comes a few years after the show ended its Broadway run at the August Wilson Theatre, which began in 2018 and ended in March 2020 (via Playbill). While on Broadway, the show garnered 12 Tony Nominations in 2018, including best musical and best original score.
Yes, That Was Dame Helen Mirren Narrating The Barbie Movie's First Trailer
Ever since it was announced that Greta Gerwig would be directing the upcoming "Barbie," speculation regarding the film has abounded. What would the ambitious director of pictures such as "Ladybird" and "Little Women" do with a movie about the iconic Mattel toy? Today, audiences got a sneak peek at the first teaser for "Barbie," and it was quite literally Kubrickian. Sparse shots of little girls playing with traditional dolls in a barren landscape give way to a surreal image of Margot Robbie as a giant, 15-foot-tall Barbie towering over it all as the children look up in awe. The teaser features a voiceover proclaiming to the sweeping horns of the "2001: A Space Odyssey" theme that young girls have always played with dolls, and that "The dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until ... " at which point a shot of the gargantuan Robbie blocks out the sun itself as Barbie.
James Cameron Turned To Science To Prove The Door In Titanic Could Only Hold One Surviving Person
There are several universal questions that we may never get answers to. Are we alone in the universe? Is there life after death? And why on earth couldn't Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) climb onto the door at the end of "Titanic?" Well, it appears we finally have an answer to the latter from none other than director James Cameron. Following its release, "Titanic" became a worldwide phenomenon, to say the least. The film went on to become the first to ever earn $1 billion worldwide (via BBC) and received a record-breaking 14 Academy Award nominations, taking home 11 golden statuettes, including best picture (via History). The story of the fictional star-crossed lovers aboard the real-life ill-fated vessel might have sunk all competition at the box office and throughout award season, but over time, one question has plagued both the film and its director over 25 years later.
Seesaw Monster: What We Know So Far
"Seesaw Monster" is a book written by the Japanese novelist Kōtarō Isaka, whose massive body of work also includes "Maria Beetle" or, as it's titled in the English translation, "Bullet Train." That should sound familiar because "Bullet Train" received a cinematic adaptation in the summer of 2022 starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry, among many others. While audiences and critics alike left the theater feeling only moderately satisfied (via Rotten Tomatoes), it was enough for Hollywood to continue with a vested interest in Isaka's catalog.
Sonic Fans Are Buzzing Over Pirate Jack's Voice On Sonic Prime
Outside of his home medium of video games, Sonic the Hedgehog has done rather well for himself. Most recently, he's thrived at the cinema in two full-length live-action films all his own, featuring the voice talent of comic book historian Ben Schwartz as the "Blue Blur" himself. Of course, Sonic has also maintained a prominent place in the world of television at the same time, which he's occupied for decades now. Following in the footsteps of such titles as "Sonic X" and "Sonic Boom," among several others, came Netflix and Man of Action's "Sonic Prime" on December 15, 2022, to keep the trend going.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Bountiful Planet Pandora Plays On Our Climate Anxieties
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" arrived in theaters and went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Boasting boundary-pushing special effects that redefined 3D technology, the sci-fi epic was set up to succeed from the get-go. However, the film also arrived toward the end of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, when public debate about the environment was at an all-time high.
