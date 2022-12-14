ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
Orlando Weekly

Gov. Ron DeSantis expects constitutional carry to pass in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.” Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A big bailout for insurers and fewer rights for consumers | Editorial

This week’s choreographed three-day legislative special session on property insurance gave Floridians a good look at what unchecked one-party rule looks like. It’s arrogant. Consumers get hurt. The public loses. Legislators convened to deal with a property insurance crisis. It was Tallahassee’s third try in two years to rescue an insurance market teetering on the edge of collapse in a state ...
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis signs measure to provide savings on toll-roads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week. The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January 1 and remain...
floridapolitics.com

Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier resigns

Altmaier submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Dec. 15 and sent a copy of the letter to the staff at the Office of Insurance Regulation. “It is an honor that will be extraordinarily difficult to replicate in my future career aspirations,” Altmaier said of working as Florida’s Insurance Commissioner. “It would be impossible for me to thank you enough for the opportunity, for your support during your term, and for the incredible working relationship myself and my agency have enjoyed with you and your team.”
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”

On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
floridapolitics.com

Florida jobless rate dips to 2.6% for November

Florida added 28,100 jobs in November and its unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point to 2.6%, a new monthly jobs report released by the state shows. The numbers put the state’s job creation rate over the previous 12 months at 4.7% — or 1.4 points higher than the national rate — in that time.
wfit.org

Property insurance changes head to DeSantis

With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on the final day...
Palm Beach Daily News

Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida

It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
