We started the week with a lot of promises and pages, more than 100 of them, giving the state insurance code an overhaul. Five days later, we have a shiny new law and a lot of hope from backers.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.” Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses.
This week’s choreographed three-day legislative special session on property insurance gave Floridians a good look at what unchecked one-party rule looks like. It’s arrogant. Consumers get hurt. The public loses. Legislators convened to deal with a property insurance crisis. It was Tallahassee’s third try in two years to rescue an insurance market teetering on the edge of collapse in a state ...
House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, issued a statement Friday describing the bill as a “trickle down” plan.
It's been an eventful week for Florida's property insurance market.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week. The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January 1 and remain...
Altmaier submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Dec. 15 and sent a copy of the letter to the staff at the Office of Insurance Regulation. “It is an honor that will be extraordinarily difficult to replicate in my future career aspirations,” Altmaier said of working as Florida’s Insurance Commissioner. “It would be impossible for me to thank you enough for the opportunity, for your support during your term, and for the incredible working relationship myself and my agency have enjoyed with you and your team.”
On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
'I'm willing to sign great life legislation.'
Florida added 28,100 jobs in November and its unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point to 2.6%, a new monthly jobs report released by the state shows. The numbers put the state’s job creation rate over the previous 12 months at 4.7% — or 1.4 points higher than the national rate — in that time.
‘Hopefully, this time is the right time. Hopefully, we can make some movement.’. Tampa resident Robert DuBoise spent 37 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit until DNA evidence convinced a court to set him free in late 2020. The moment he walked out of prison, a clock started ticking.
With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on the final day...
Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida
It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Hoffman brings experience managing policy and politics on both the federal and state level to the citrus grower group. As director, he will be responsible for advancing the policy priorities of Florida citrus growers and navigating the regulatory environment. “Landon Hoffman has been a strong advocate for Florida farmers in...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until December 29, 2022, to act on these bills.
“We are giving a gift to the insurance companies, and we are punishing the homeowners."
The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.
Nurses walking through hallway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Monkey Business Images. Florida’s nursing education system is experiencing significant issues as a result of the state’s mounting nursing shortage. Every year, thousands of nursing school graduates fall short of the licensing requirement, failing at the last hurdle.
