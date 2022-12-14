ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga prosecutor’s handling of Conviction Integrity Unit undermines its goal of integrity: Timothy Young and Mark Godsey

The resignation of the external members of the Cuyahoga County Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and Prosecutor O’Malley’s response underscore real problems identified by the resigning members. Mr. O’Malley’s response suggests that he perceives the CIU as a gift, and those who have been wrongly convicted should be grateful...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mohican State Park, OH

Mohican State Park is in the village of Loudonville, Ohio. You can find it in Ashland County, between Cleveland and Columbus, which is around 70 miles from either city and is easily reachable from Interstate 71. The place is a state park and a state forest located within the Mohican-Memorial...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls

The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Are we seeing a peak?

CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
