After a year aboard with transitional government, Cleveland Heights Councilwoman Josie Moore resigns
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After serving a little over a year on City Council, and with another year still left on the half-term, Josie Moore abruptly resigned her seat Friday (Dec. 16). “I’ve done a lot of reflection on how this year developed -- how our new council started, and...
TropiCLE Plants brings the sunshine, warmth inside: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Take a break from the cold and snow and stop by TropiCLE Plants where it’s always 72 (degrees) and sunny inside. The new shop opened last week at 33117 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville (Mills Creek Plaza) and offers an assortment of small and large house plants, as well as other plant services.
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
Tracking average length of stay in jail inconsistent, but most numbers show Cuyahoga County inmates stay longer than peers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The average person arrested and booked on charges in Cuyahoga County can expect to spend about a month in jail – one of the longest average stays in the state, even amid wide disparities in reporting, a cleveland.com and Plain Dealer analysis found. The average...
Cuyahoga County, most of Northeast Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for third week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most Northast Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the third week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit were among the counties classified as...
Politically seductive term limits have a downside: Bob Paulson
CLEVELAND -- When I celebrated my 70th birthday last month, it was a personal reminder that I was exactly double my age when I was elected as Solon’s mayor in 1987. Looking back, I now realize what I thought I knew but really didn’t. Youth can be both an advantage and drawback.
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in Ohio
Most known for its infamous gold arches and bright red and white exterior, the classic McDonald's building is one of the most recognizable in the world. There are a few spread throughout the country that seem to differ from the iconic building design, however.
Brush High School adds six members to its Wall of Achievement
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The Charles F. Brush High School Alumni Association has inducted six new members to its Wall of Achievement, which honors those who have passed through Brush’s halls and have gone on to make significant accomplishments. Honorees this year include Lary Bloom (Class of 1961); Joe Hennes...
Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee repeats at 55th annual Hudson Holiday Wrestling Tournament: Notebook
HUDSON, Ohio -- Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee was confident coming into Hudson this weekend. Last year’s champion at 215, his expectations were extremely high. Despite wrestling heavyweight he wouldn’t settle for anything less than another tournament championship. He had to wait until the very last match of the...
Cuyahoga prosecutor’s handling of Conviction Integrity Unit undermines its goal of integrity: Timothy Young and Mark Godsey
The resignation of the external members of the Cuyahoga County Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and Prosecutor O’Malley’s response underscore real problems identified by the resigning members. Mr. O’Malley’s response suggests that he perceives the CIU as a gift, and those who have been wrongly convicted should be grateful...
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
Oberlin College fully pays $36.6M penalty in Gibson’s Bakery libel lawsuit
Bakery owners Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, sued Oberlin College in November 2017 claiming they had been libeled by the school and their business had been harmed.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mohican State Park, OH
Mohican State Park is in the village of Loudonville, Ohio. You can find it in Ashland County, between Cleveland and Columbus, which is around 70 miles from either city and is easily reachable from Interstate 71. The place is a state park and a state forest located within the Mohican-Memorial...
cleveland19.com
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people and a firefighter were injured Saturday morning during a house fire in Sheffield Village, according to Chief Scott Gilles. First responders arrived at the Dec. 17 fire at around 9:28 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kevin Street, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls
The amazing road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to the world-famous beauty of Niagara Falls will take you through incredibly lush parks, charming towns and cities as well as past some incredible architectural landmarks and cultural attractions. The 240-mile road trip from Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls will take 4 hours...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Are we seeing a peak?
CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
