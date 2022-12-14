Read full article on original website
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
US producer prices jump more than expected in November
U.S. producer prices increased a bit more than expected in November, but the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest rate hikes next week. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for October was revised higher to show the PPI gaining 0.3% instead of 0.2% as previously reported. In the 12 months through November, the PPI increased 7.4% after advancing 8.1% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.2% and rising 7.2% year-on-year. The report came ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields on long end rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November, suggesting that interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices,...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
U.S. producer prices increase; near-term inflation expectations ease
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years.
CNBC
Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected
Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation.
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace. U.S. producer prices (PPI)...
Washington Examiner
Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Rises More Than Expected in November But Eases From a Year Ago
Wholesale inflation as measured by prices paid by businesses rose 0.3% in November, above estimates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday. The number was above estimates for a 0.2% increase but the yearly gain slowed from 8% last month to 7.4%. Economists had forecast a 7.2% annual rate.
kalkinemedia.com
German union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German union Verdi on Sunday called on workers at Amazon warehouses across Germany to support rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas business. The union said that, in response to pay hikes that...
kalkinemedia.com
Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German...
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar pauses ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting next week
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Friday as jitters reemerged about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week. After a spell of relatively...
US News and World Report
China's Producer Prices Fall, Consumer Inflation Slows on Soft Demand
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls. Analysts said they expected the government to keep interest rates low and...
Stocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose and Wall Street stocks fell on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices raised conflicting views, stirring hope of moderating inflation but also fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer.
