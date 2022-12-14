ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Post

US producer prices jump more than expected in November

U.S. producer prices increased a bit more than expected in November, but the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest rate hikes next week. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for October was revised higher to show the PPI gaining 0.3% instead of 0.2% as previously reported. In the 12 months through November, the PPI increased 7.4% after advancing 8.1% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.2% and rising 7.2% year-on-year. The report came ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last...
CNBC

Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected

Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
CHICAGO, IL
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace. U.S. producer prices (PPI)...
Washington Examiner

Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...
kalkinemedia.com

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows

(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Rises More Than Expected in November But Eases From a Year Ago

Wholesale inflation as measured by prices paid by businesses rose 0.3% in November, above estimates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday. The number was above estimates for a 0.2% increase but the yearly gain slowed from 8% last month to 7.4%. Economists had forecast a 7.2% annual rate.
kalkinemedia.com

German union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German union Verdi on Sunday called on workers at Amazon warehouses across Germany to support rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas business. The union said that, in response to pay hikes that...
kalkinemedia.com

Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German...
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar pauses ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting next week

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Friday as jitters reemerged about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week. After a spell of relatively...
US News and World Report

China's Producer Prices Fall, Consumer Inflation Slows on Soft Demand

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls. Analysts said they expected the government to keep interest rates low and...

