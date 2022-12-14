ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 hurt in serious crash in Uptown Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a serious crash that shut down an Uptown Charlotte street Wednesday afternoon, MEDIC said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead Graham Street around 2:30 p.m., which had been blocked with police tape between 10th Street and Seventh Street.

One person was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital, MEDIC said.

A black Audi SUV with heavy damage was in the middle of Graham Street with its airbags deployed. A pedestrian crosswalk sign appeared to be knocked to the ground and the car’s bumper was lying in the road.

Several blocks of Graham Street were blocked off, and several first responders were in the area investigating.

The street reopened just after 4 p.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

