Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You’re the Worst Teacher Ever’: Video of HBCU Student Being Arrested Sparks Online Firestorm
A viral video of a Winston-Salem State University student being arrested this week has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some slamming a professor accused of calling the police on a student of racism and others criticizing the student for escalating the situation. In the statement, the university acknowledges...
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Deputy assaulted in the Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday. At around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit when he was assaulted by an inmate. The Deputy suffered a large hematoma on […]
WXII 12
High school fight put High Point school on lockdown, now lifted, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an altercation between students, school officials said. High Point police confirmed the incident and reported that a fight between several students occurred in a men's bathroom on campus. Officials reported that no weapons...
High Point 2nd grader has special birthday thanks to classmates, High Point Police Department
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A little boy got to have a big day at school on Wednesday in High Point. It’s what Desmond Connor, who is autistic, always wanted: a birthday party at school. He’s a second grader and his birthday is on New Year’s Eve when school is out for winter break, so […]
2 charged in Winston-Salem for armed robbery, police chase in stolen car
WINSTON, SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 people are facing several charges after an alleged armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At around 6:21 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 2000 block of Francis Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the victim told the […]
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl arrested for failing to report disappearance, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Both the mother and the stepfather of an 11-year-old girl from Cornelius were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance, the Cornelius Police Department announced. Cornelius police said it was asking for the public's help to find Madalina Cojocari on Friday. Cojocari's parents initially reported...
WBTV
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
abc45.com
One man arrested after barricading himself inside his home
Greensboro — Greensboro Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside his home. Around 8:20 Saturday night police arrived at 3725 Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident. When officers arrived, 35-year-old Larry Quick was barricaded inside the home. During investigation officers discovered Quick had fired a weapon into an unoccupied car around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Rd before arriving to 3725 Central Ave.
wfmynews2.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
Stepdad of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl arrested for failure to report her disappearance, FBI involved
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
New digital speed sign forces drivers to slow down on Walker Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living along Walker Avenue in Greensboro are breathing a sigh of relief after new digital speed indicator signs as added to force drivers to slow down. The signs went up Wednesday after the Greensboro traffic department monitored the area by surveying the speeds of drivers on Walker Avenue. “Having the […]
WXII 12
Armed robbery suspects caught in stolen vehicle in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. The investigation started with a reported armed robbery at 2018 Francis St. The victim said he was sitting at this location when four men approached him. According to the victim, one pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
Man fatally stabbed in Trinity after attacking two women, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. — A juvenile fatally stabbed a man in self-defense in Trinity Tuesday, according to deputies. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lee Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him. Deputies said they received a call about an assault involving Hicks at two locations. One...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman
Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
41 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County after chase, crash
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are facing drug charges following a brief chase that ended in a crash, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for a stoplight violation. Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and […]
Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
Comments / 2