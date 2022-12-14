ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Deputy assaulted in the Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday. At around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit when he was assaulted by an inmate. The Deputy suffered a large hematoma on […]
High school fight put High Point school on lockdown, now lifted, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Central High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an altercation between students, school officials said. High Point police confirmed the incident and reported that a fight between several students occurred in a men's bathroom on campus. Officials reported that no weapons...
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
One man arrested after barricading himself inside his home

Greensboro — Greensboro Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside his home. Around 8:20 Saturday night police arrived at 3725 Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident. When officers arrived, 35-year-old Larry Quick was barricaded inside the home. During investigation officers discovered Quick had fired a weapon into an unoccupied car around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Rd before arriving to 3725 Central Ave.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
Armed robbery suspects caught in stolen vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. The investigation started with a reported armed robbery at 2018 Francis St. The victim said he was sitting at this location when four men approached him. According to the victim, one pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman

Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
Alamance-Burlington Schools adds new security unit

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs […]
