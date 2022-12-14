Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio This Holiday Joy SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesWrld_FaymuzCleveland, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Related
Car thieves elude arrest with brazen driving tactics: Orange Police Blotter
Stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding an officer: Orange Place, numerous locations. Patrols were alerted by Flock Safety cameras to a “hit” on a passing car listed as stolen heading north on Orange Place shortly before 1 p.m. Dec. 7. The gray four-door Mitsubishi with a Michigan license plate...
cleveland19.com
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people and a firefighter were injured Saturday morning during a house fire in Sheffield Village, according to Chief Scott Gilles. First responders arrived at the Dec. 17 fire at around 9:28 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kevin Street, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
Morning crashes cleared following dusting of snow
Many in Northeast Ohio woke up to at least a dusting of snow Saturday morning, and already multiple vehicle accidents are causing slowdowns on our roadways.
Ohio sports betting: claim $100s in sign up offers this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is set to launch in two weeks, which means time is running out for prospective players to lock-in...
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Abducted Ohio children found during Florida traffic stop, sheriff says
A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff's office.
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Northeast Ohio Will Get a New Area Code as 440 Numbers Will Run Out by 2024
216, meanwhile, is safe for many more years
This spot in Ohio among best cities in U.S. for beer drinkers: study
Did your city make the list?
BetMGM Ohio bonus code grants access to $200 early sign up bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before we ring in the new year, eligible BetMGM Ohio bettors can access our exclusive BetMGM Ohio bonus code for a...
VIDEO: Truck goes off bridge, 1 person killed
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Harvard Avenue and Interstate 271 on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
Remains in 31-year-old Ohio cold case identified
Investigators identified the skeletal remains found in a shallow grave in Ohio in 1991 as missing person Robert A. Mullins.
It’s not just buyers emptying shelves in stores; retailers say organized crime rings are becoming a bigger problem
CLEVELAND, Ohio — “Shrink” has grown into a $94.5 billion problem for retail stores across the country, and experts say crime rings focused on stealing and then selling stolen goods are a big part of the issue. The phenomenon is called “organized retail crime,” and it’s a...
Ohio reports 16,719 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Dec. 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio ticked up slightly this week, from this week 16,061 last week to 16,719 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 again for two weeks in October.
Brazen power grab to make amending Ohio’s constitution harder stalled -- for now: Thomas Suddes
Ohio House Republicans have stalled, if only for now, a plan (House Joint Resolution 6) to make it harder for Ohioans to amend the state constitution. The plan to hobble voters, backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose, could still reach May 2′s ballot if the new General Assembly, which will meet Jan. 3, approves it fast enough.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0