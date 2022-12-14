The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in New York. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina Ohio State prediction and pick. The North Carolina Tar Heels are waiting. They don’t want to wait, but they are waiting for their March 2022 level of performance to return. They can’t afford to wait much longer, but they haven’t yet seen the level of play they were able to produce last spring, when they made a late-season charge to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed. Last season’s North Carolina team didn’t begin to click until late February. When it found the right formula after several months of struggle, UNC came alive and was able to sustain that winning edge for a full month. The Tar Heels looked like an NIT team in early February. In early April, they were leading Kansas by more than 10 points at halftime in the national title game, 20 minutes away from lifting a trophy. They couldn’t hold the lead against Kansas, but they finished as the national runner-up and gave Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski the final loss of his career at the Final Four. North Carolina had the best non-national championship-winning season in school history, given the two wins over Coach K in high-visibility, high-stakes moments. That felt almost as good as winning it all.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO