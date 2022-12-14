ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Dylan Raiola’s decommitment has Ohio State once again looking for Plan B at quarterback: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Despite the high-level play Ohio State football’s seen at quarterback in recent years, its ability to recruit the position has been anything but normal. That position already comes with its own uniqueness in terms of recruiting. But the Buckeyes have habitually found themselves having to recruit it, then go recruit it again. With Dylan Raiola choosing to decommit after spending eight months as a five-star on top of its 2024 class, OSU has once again found itself in a similar position. Only this time, it’ll have a lot more time to accomplish it.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Bennett Christian loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bennett Christian was one of the more vocal members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, and now he’s the latest to lose his black stripe. Christian came to Columbus as the nation’s No. 408 player and No. 20 tight end, committing to the Buckeyes during a time when the world was still deeply entrenched in a global pandemic. He used what was called a “self-guided visit” as a way to see the campus during the NCAA’s 15-month recruiting dead period before committing. Originally he was part of what should’ve been a two-tight-end class alongside Benji Gosnell, but Gosnell later flipped to Virginia Tech.
Cleveland.com

What Dylan Raiola’s decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Ohio State has watched its first commit walk out the door for the second straight year but this time, the loss stings a bit harder. Dylan Raiola is a five-star quarterback and the best player in the 2024 class. Earlier this fall, he earned the status of a perfect rating, and things were lining up for him to be the next multi-year starter in Columbus. He committed a month after the spring game as the beginning of what could end up being a class competition for the recruiting title. Things had gotten off to a good start, and only recently had he gotten his first weapon in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 player in the class.
The Comeback

Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher

Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen. In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform

Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Ohio State prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022

The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in New York. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina Ohio State prediction and pick. The North Carolina Tar Heels are waiting. They don’t want to wait, but they are waiting for their March 2022 level of performance to return. They can’t afford to wait much longer, but they haven’t yet seen the level of play they were able to produce last spring, when they made a late-season charge to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed. Last season’s North Carolina team didn’t begin to click until late February. When it found the right formula after several months of struggle, UNC came alive and was able to sustain that winning edge for a full month. The Tar Heels looked like an NIT team in early February. In early April, they were leading Kansas by more than 10 points at halftime in the national title game, 20 minutes away from lifting a trophy. They couldn’t hold the lead against Kansas, but they finished as the national runner-up and gave Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski the final loss of his career at the Final Four. North Carolina had the best non-national championship-winning season in school history, given the two wins over Coach K in high-visibility, high-stakes moments. That felt almost as good as winning it all.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

