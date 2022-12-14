Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio This Holiday Joy SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
Dylan Raiola’s decommitment has Ohio State once again looking for Plan B at quarterback: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Despite the high-level play Ohio State football’s seen at quarterback in recent years, its ability to recruit the position has been anything but normal. That position already comes with its own uniqueness in terms of recruiting. But the Buckeyes have habitually found themselves having to recruit it, then go recruit it again. With Dylan Raiola choosing to decommit after spending eight months as a five-star on top of its 2024 class, OSU has once again found itself in a similar position. Only this time, it’ll have a lot more time to accomplish it.
Ohio State football’s Bennett Christian loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bennett Christian was one of the more vocal members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, and now he’s the latest to lose his black stripe. Christian came to Columbus as the nation’s No. 408 player and No. 20 tight end, committing to the Buckeyes during a time when the world was still deeply entrenched in a global pandemic. He used what was called a “self-guided visit” as a way to see the campus during the NCAA’s 15-month recruiting dead period before committing. Originally he was part of what should’ve been a two-tight-end class alongside Benji Gosnell, but Gosnell later flipped to Virginia Tech.
Ohio State football makes its first transfer portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a weekend when Ohio State football was to host multiple offensive linemen transfer targets, the first portal addition came on special teams. Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann announced Saturday he is joining the Buckeyes. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Red Devils, one as a redshirt.
Lincoln Kienholz National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star quarterback Lincoln Kieholz during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Lincoln Kienholz. School: T.F. Riggs...
What Dylan Raiola’s decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Ohio State has watched its first commit walk out the door for the second straight year but this time, the loss stings a bit harder. Dylan Raiola is a five-star quarterback and the best player in the 2024 class. Earlier this fall, he earned the status of a perfect rating, and things were lining up for him to be the next multi-year starter in Columbus. He committed a month after the spring game as the beginning of what could end up being a class competition for the recruiting title. Things had gotten off to a good start, and only recently had he gotten his first weapon in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 player in the class.
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing React to Ohio State's 89-84 Overtime Loss to North Carolina
The Buckeyes let one slip through their collective fingertips late on Saturday. Despite either leading or being tied with North Carolina for all but 58 seconds of the second half, Ohio State allowed the Tar Heels to send it to overtime, where the latter had an extra gear and pressed on the throttle.
How Jeremiah Smith's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Ohio State secured a commitment from the nation’s top wide receiver regardless of class when 2024 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Jeremiah Smith pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Smith caught 58 passes for 1,073 yards and 30 touchdowns this season to...
Which jersey is Ohio State wearing against Georgia in the College Football Playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has often used postseason games in the College Football Playoff era as a chance to turn to the past when it comes to its game-day attire, and 2022 will be no different. The Buckeyes will pull out their classic 1968 Diamond Quest Nike Swoosh uniform...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher
Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen. In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Which Uniform It Will Wear vs. Georgia
Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve. While the Buckeyes won't opt for the usual sparkle that comes with the holiday, they are breaking out fresh threads for the occasion. Ohio State is the away team and will wear its white jerseys. The gray ...
Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. is healing, but can he unleash his early season form on Georgia?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike Hall Jr.’s shoulders, the weapons the Ohio State football defensive tackle uses to displace offensive linemen and crush quarterbacks, ached throughout the season’s second half. Those shoulders explain why Hall played so much less in the second half of the season. He started...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Ohio State prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in New York. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina Ohio State prediction and pick. The North Carolina Tar Heels are waiting. They don’t want to wait, but they are waiting for their March 2022 level of performance to return. They can’t afford to wait much longer, but they haven’t yet seen the level of play they were able to produce last spring, when they made a late-season charge to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed. Last season’s North Carolina team didn’t begin to click until late February. When it found the right formula after several months of struggle, UNC came alive and was able to sustain that winning edge for a full month. The Tar Heels looked like an NIT team in early February. In early April, they were leading Kansas by more than 10 points at halftime in the national title game, 20 minutes away from lifting a trophy. They couldn’t hold the lead against Kansas, but they finished as the national runner-up and gave Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski the final loss of his career at the Final Four. North Carolina had the best non-national championship-winning season in school history, given the two wins over Coach K in high-visibility, high-stakes moments. That felt almost as good as winning it all.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann thoroughly impressed with decision making skills of 1 Buckeye freshman from Rutgers game
Chris Holtmann revealed that there has been a freshman for Ohio State this season who knows how to make the right decisions on the court. This was reported by Eleven Warriors’ Josh Poloha. Bruce Thornton was a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Holtmann loved...
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon fall to top-ranked St. Vincent-St. Mary, 67-61
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dad has some bragging rights. LeBron James’ alma mater beat his son’s team Saturday night at Nationwide Arena in the Scholastic Play By Play Classic, as St. Vincent-St. Mary pulled away from Sierra Canyon for a 67-61 victory.
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon upset by LeBron James' former high school St. Vincent-St. Mary
The NBA superstar's old high school team took down his son's nationally-ranked squad at the Ohio Play-by-Play Classic
Are free bets really free? Online sportsbooks ramp up offers ahead of sports betting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Online sportsbooks are pulling out all the stops to win fans’ business when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 — but are their offers too good to be true? It’s difficult to scroll through social media without seeing an ad for a major online sportsbook. Often, those ads […]
Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee repeats at 55th annual Hudson Holiday Wrestling Tournament: Notebook
HUDSON, Ohio -- Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee was confident coming into Hudson this weekend. Last year’s champion at 215, his expectations were extremely high. Despite wrestling heavyweight he wouldn’t settle for anything less than another tournament championship. He had to wait until the very last match of the...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1