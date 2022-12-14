Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Celebrates Super's Return With Future Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has returned with a new chapter of its manga following the hiatus after the Granolah Arc drew to a close, which not only gave us Vegeta's Ultra Ego, but threw in a major curveball thanks to Frieza's new ultimate form, "Black Frieza". With the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters earlier this year, the printed story is aiming to explore the events that took place right before the return of the Red Ribbon Army via Trunks and Goten. Now, one cosplayer has honored the son of Vegeta from the future.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off the Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.
Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up an Otsutsuki Revival
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced an interesting foil to the Hidden Leaf Village, welcoming the former Kara members, Eida and Daemon, to the fold while keeping a close eye on them at the same time. With Eida trying to form a relationship with Kawaki, thanks in part to her affection powers not working on the failed Vessel, the powder keg might not be the biggest threat to Konoha. With the Otsutsuki continuing to work thanks to the Kara Organization, a major villain is aiming to make a fearsome comeback.
House of the Dragon's Fan-Favorite Star Came Close to Missing Their Role
In the second half of House of the Dragons, Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock following a time jump into adulthood for the Targaryen princess. Most agree that D'Arcy has done well in the role, garnering critical acclaim by the Game of Thrones sequel's first season finale. It turns out though that they almost didn't clinch the role. D'arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, D'Arcy explained that they were led to believe that the role wouldn't be going to them after all.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming
Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" in The Witcher
The Witcher Season 3 will be the final one for series star Henry Cavill, and Netflix is aiming to end things on a high note. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that the team aims to deliver "the most heroic sendoff" for Cavill's take on Geralt of Rivia. A big part of Season 3 will revolve around events from the Andrzej Sapkowski book Time of Contempt (with one pretty notable location from Blood of Elves). While the season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, Hissrich does see this as an ending of sorts for the character, with Geralt having a new mission in Season 4.
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Stephen King Jokes About Best Reading Order for Newcomers
With over 60 novels published and 200 short stories, the idea of diving into Stephen King's entire library of books can naturally seem daunting. Luckily for anyone that is not yet a Constant Reader but wants to become one, the modern master of horror has released a hilarious guide for anyone that hasn't read one of his books. Replying to a viral tweet asking for Stephen King recommendations for a newcomer, King simply wrote: "You should start with CARRIE and read EVERYTHING! HAHAHAHAHAHA." King's hilarious reply now has over 60k favorites on Twitter.
New Netflix Series Close to Beating Stranger Things 4 on All-Time List
Another week and another batch of viewership data from Netflix has been released and the streamer could very well have a new #1 series very soon, or will it? With its fourth week of viewership now revealed, Netflix's latest hit original series Wednesday has now been watched 1.196 billion hours on Netflix, making it the #2 most-watched English-language TV show of all-time on the service behind only Stranger Things season 4. The only thing separating the two shows on the list is 156 million hours, so can the Jenna Ortega-led series take the top spot? Let's examine below.
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
Spider-Man 4 Producer Addresses the Status of the Sequel
It's been a year since Spider-Man: Far From Home landed in theaters and entirely upended everything audiences knew about Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and with no updates about the character's future emerging in the year since that film's release, fans have been left to speculate about what to expect for Spider-Man's future. Producer on the franchise Tom Rothman did confirm, however, that there will be a Spider-Man 4, though he denied offering any insight into what to expect from such a film and emphasized that there won't be a rush to make it happen.
DC Just Made a Major Change to Catwoman
Across the near-century since her debut, Catwoman has been a unique component of the comic book landscape. Not only have multiple women donned the mantle over the years, but their individual stories have zigzagged into something uniquely compelling. That proved to be the case in Catwoman #50, the title's newest milestone issue, which left Selina Kyle in a wild new status quo. Spoilers for Catwoman #50 from by Tini Howard, Nico Leon, Veronica Gandini, Lucas Gattoni, Inaki Miranda, Juan Ferreyra, Lee Loughridge, and Deron Bennett below! Only look if you want to know!
