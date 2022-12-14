Lewisburg Planning Commission to hold public hearing

The Lewisburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 942 Washington St. West.

The meeting is also available via teleconference. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Items on the agenda include a public hearing for a conditional use permit of two-plus bedrooms for an Airbnb at 150 Scott Street, public hearing for a conditional use permit Shuck Memorial Church, 841 Washington Street for their request to build stage for outdoor activities and more.

The next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

