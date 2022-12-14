ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg Planning Commission to hold work session Jan. 5

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37chKw_0jidHRiT00

The city of Lewisburg Planning Commission will hold a working session on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers at City Hall, 942 Washington Street West. Agenda items include review, consider, and discuss agritourism supplemental regulations, uses not permitted in the historic overlay, draft zoning map, zoning map and more.

The next scheduled meeting of the Lewisburg Planning Commission will be Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with a working session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m.

The post Lewisburg Planning Commission to hold work session Jan. 5 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy