Lewisburg Planning Commission to hold work session Jan. 5

The city of Lewisburg Planning Commission will hold a working session on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers at City Hall, 942 Washington Street West. Agenda items include review, consider, and discuss agritourism supplemental regulations, uses not permitted in the historic overlay, draft zoning map, zoning map and more.

The next scheduled meeting of the Lewisburg Planning Commission will be Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with a working session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m.

