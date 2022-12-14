Read full article on original website
Watch "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next. Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star. The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the Netflix...
Emily in Paris Cast Reveal Where They'd Like the Show to Travel
Emily in...Rome? While the first three seasons of Emily in Paris—the third of which drops Dec. 21 on Netflix—have stuck to the blissful and romantic confines of France, the show's ensemble cast is...
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Rebel Wilson On How Kissing a Woman Onscreen Led to Personal “Discovery"
Watch: Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance. Rebel Wilson's latest movie brought her on a journey of unexpected love. The Pitch Perfect alum reflected on filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse, in which she kisses a woman for the first time while playing Sarah, whose husband has a traumatic brain injury. Sarah then leans on Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) for support and ends up falling in love.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...
Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Shares Insight Into Jen Shah's Final Days Before Sentencing
Watch: Is Meredith Marks Nervous for RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion? She Says…. Jen Shah's fate will be decided in just a matter of weeks. With the Bravo star's Jan. 6 federal fraud case sentencing quickly approaching, her friend and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks is sharing insight into her mindset going into the New Year.
Matt Damon Reveals George Clooney Once Defecated in Richard Kind's Litter Box as a Prank
Watch: Matt Damon Hilariously Roasts BFF George Clooney. Matt Damon is a s--tty storyteller. In this exclusive sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors—airing Dec. 28 on CBS—Matt pays homage to his friend and honoree George Clooney in a speech that, at least to start, seems harmless enough.
Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Support Kate Middleton at Christmas Carol Service
Watch: See Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Family Christmas Card. 'Tis the season for Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas carol service. The Princess of Wales, who hosted the Dec. 15 festivities at London's Westminster Abbey, attended with her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. However, it appears that their youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, did not join them.
Jean Smart Teases Hacks Season 3 Requires Her to Drive a Bulldozer
Watch: Babylon Star Jean Smart PERFECTLY Sums Up Film. If you ever need help clearing a bunch of rubble, give Jean Smart a call. The star of HBO Max's Hacks, which is currently in production on its third season, revealed that she's been tasked with learning some very specific new skills for the upcoming episodes.
Tobey Maguire Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby
Tobey Maguire's daughter Ruby is all grown up. The actor, 47, stepped out with his 16-year-old daughter for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Babylon, on Dec. 15. For the occasion, Tobey—who shares Ruby and son Otis, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer—wore a classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile, Ruby coordinated with her dad, wearing an all-black dress, paired with a red coat and black boots.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether She’s Sleeping With Tristan Thompson
Bible: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not sleeping together. Khloe got candid about their relationship status while getting grilled by Kourtney Kardashian for Vanity Fair's lie...
Why Gossip Girl's Savannah Lee Smith Thinks Monet Is More Than Blair 2.0
Constance Billard has a new queen bee. HBO Max's Gossip Girl has seen Monet de Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) rise from Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander)'s sidekick to It-girl in her own right. But now that Monet wears the crown, or rather, bedazzled headband, we wonder how she compares to the queens of Gossip Girl's past.
AnnaSophia Robb Reveals How She and Husband Trevor Paul Will Spend Their First Christmas as Newlyweds
Watch: AnnaSophia Robb Spills Valentine's Day Surprise. AnnaSophia Robb is in the midst of enjoying a very special holiday season. As the Dr. Death star, who married Trevor Paul in a gorgeous ceremony in September, embarks on celebrating her first Christmas with her now-husband, there's one adorable tradition that she's looking forward to the most.
Return to Night Court in First Look at the Sitcom's NBC Revival
The beloved sitcom Night Court will soon be back in session on NBC. And while some may call the new version a reboot, star and executive producer Melissa Rauch revealed she has a different title...
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral Wednesday Dance Came to Be
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Debuts Edgy New Hairstyle With Metallic Waist Trainer Look
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. It's Wednesday Addams like you've never seen her before. Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character on the Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, has debuted an edgy new look. The brunette actress traded in her medium-length locks for a sassy, chopped, layered bob. In a Dec. 16 Instagram post and appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old showcases her new hairstyle while wearing a metallic, chained waist-trainer over a black, semi-sheer, white collared maxi dress with black platform pumps.
Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Step Out for Stylish Date Night at Babylon Premiere
Looks like the great romance between Elle Fanning and Max Minghella lives on. The couple confirmed they're still going strong with a rare public date night on Dec. 15, stepping out together at the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles. Elle, 24, and Max, 37, kept it classy in black attire,...
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
Avery asked JoJo to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World on Oct. 1, presenting the Dance Moms alum with a spray-painted sheet that read "JoJo Be My GF?" on a sunset boat ride. @averycyrus Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean ????#royalpartner. Even before officially updating their...
