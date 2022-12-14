CBI: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: The 15-year-old has been found safe, CBI announced. The Endangered Missing Alert has been deactivated.

DENVER – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Denver.

Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen Wednesday around 10 a.m. on the Anschutz Medical Campus. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black plants, pink shoes, and a Spider-man backpack.

CBI officials said she was last seen headed westbound from the Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.

“It is possible she boarded an RTD bus and is headed to Denver,” CBI officials said.

The victim has a severe medical condition that requires medication, the alert stated.

Tadesse has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the University Police Department at Anschutz Medical Campus at (303) 724-4444.