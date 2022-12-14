Read full article on original website
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin regulators approve utility rate hikes as customers face increasing costs from inflation
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on December 1, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for...
These are the results in the top five most expensive Wisconsin State Senate elections
General elections for 17 of 32 districts in the Wisconsin State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Of the 17 districts up for election in 2022, 14 had a general election with more than one candidate. Across all contested general elections, candidates raised $5.4 million. Incumbents raised an average...
wisconsinrightnow.com
State Audit Raises New Questions About Wisconsin’s COVID Supplemental Spending
Gov. Tony Evers’ office dictated where to spend most of Wisconsin’s $5.7 billion in supplemental coronavirus relief money without writing down or tracking how he came to those decisions. A new report from the Legislative Audit Bureau dings the governor for a lack of transparency. “Our request included...
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
Did auditors say Tony Evers should be more transparent about distributing federal funding?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. A report from...
empowerwisconsin.org
Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative
MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers announces $252 million approved by state building commission for Wisconsin projects
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $253 million in key projects across the state. “From ensuring guests have the best experience at any of our amazing state parks to making important updates to serve students, veterans, and...
Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters
Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Fox11online.com
No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- All of Wisconsin is back in the low and moderate categories for COVID-19 activity. Every county in Wisconsin is now listed as having "low" or "moderate" COVID-19 activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin Department of Health...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
radioplusinfo.com
12-17-22 wi gop leader wants to change military voting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday he is considering legislation that would change military absentee voting laws, a reversal of his previous position on the issue. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu joins with some members of the Wisconsin Election Commission who have said changes to state law could be the best way to address concerns about voter fraud after a top Milwaukee election official was accused of making false requests for military absentee ballots and sending them to the home of a state lawmaker days before the midterm election.
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1M Wisconsinites have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,710,289 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,850 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 9 Total. Total Positive Cases1,710,2891,702,866 (+7,423) Fully Vaccinated3,607,124 (61.8%)3,606,818 (61.8%) Updated Booster992,173 (17.0%)947,497 (16.2%) COVID-19...
mediamilwaukee.com
Post-Roe World is Complex for Wisconsin Medical Professionals
Candice Marshall was on a study abroad trip when she had sex with a man she had known for a few days. When she found out she was pregnant, she went to a local women’s health clinic to figure out her options. “The pregnancy test put me in panic...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association warns of fatal risks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is around the corner, and with the use of open candles, plenty of cooking activity in kitchens and wood burning fireplaces lit up in many homes, the risks of potentially deadly fires is increasing dramatically,. The Wisconsin Fire Inspectors Association (WSFIA) urges residents to...
mediamilwaukee.com
The Great Lakes and Climate Change: How Wisconsin Could Become a Climate Refuge
Across the U.S., people are struggling to adapt to climate change. Callie Donavan explains how Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region could become a hot spot for people attempting to escape climate extremes. Traveling to places like California or Florida for beach vacations is common. Moving to the West or...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages continue into 2nd day for thousands in northwestern Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a long-lasting winter storm dumped several inches of snow across western Wisconsin, tens of thousands of people were left without power beginning early Thursday morning. For nearly 30,000 people in Wisconsin, most of them in the northwestern part of the state, those outages have...
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Natural Resource Board gives DNR green light to craft PFAS in groundwater standards
Wednesday was a day of quiet celebration for a growing number of Wisconsin residents concerned about the presence of PFAS in the water they drink. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board unanimously OK'd the DNR’s request to draft standards to limit four PFAS chemicals in groundwater. PFAS is the general...
arizonasuntimes.com
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
