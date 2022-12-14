ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

milwaukeeindependent.com

Wisconsin regulators approve utility rate hikes as customers face increasing costs from inflation

Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on December 1, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for...
wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
empowerwisconsin.org

Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative

MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
merrillfotonews.com

2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics

On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Fox11online.com

No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- All of Wisconsin is back in the low and moderate categories for COVID-19 activity. Every county in Wisconsin is now listed as having "low" or "moderate" COVID-19 activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin Department of Health...
wtaq.com

Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
radioplusinfo.com

12-17-22 wi gop leader wants to change military voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday he is considering legislation that would change military absentee voting laws, a reversal of his previous position on the issue. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu joins with some members of the Wisconsin Election Commission who have said changes to state law could be the best way to address concerns about voter fraud after a top Milwaukee election official was accused of making false requests for military absentee ballots and sending them to the home of a state lawmaker days before the midterm election.
wearegreenbay.com

Nearly 1M Wisconsinites have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,710,289 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,850 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 9 Total. Total Positive Cases1,710,2891,702,866 (+7,423) Fully Vaccinated3,607,124 (61.8%)3,606,818 (61.8%) Updated Booster992,173 (17.0%)947,497 (16.2%) COVID-19...
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association warns of fatal risks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is around the corner, and with the use of open candles, plenty of cooking activity in kitchens and wood burning fireplaces lit up in many homes, the risks of potentially deadly fires is increasing dramatically,. The Wisconsin Fire Inspectors Association (WSFIA) urges residents to...
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
arizonasuntimes.com

Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin

The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
