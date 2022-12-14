Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles charged as adults for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two juveniles are being tried as adults for allegedly stealing 25 guns from a Bloomington sporting goods store in December of last year, with one of the stolen firearms being used to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria. Earlier this week, 14-year-old Antwan Freeman appeared...
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
foxillinois.com
Police: 14-year-old girl arrested for striking teacher
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Friday for striking a teacher, according to a Jacksonville police report. Police were called to the Jacksonville Middle School around 11:14 a.m. for a report of two girls fighting. An 11-year-old girl and the 14-year-old student were both issued...
wdbr.com
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody
A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield arson incidents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is looking for information that can assist the Springfield Fire Department Arson Investigators in two separate arson investigations at elementary schools. Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard Counties, said the fires happened outside Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary School the morning of Dec. […]
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for shooting and carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
1470 WMBD
Former cabinet maker arrested on Deceptive Practices charges
PEORIA, Ill. – What started out as one complaint of fraud allegedly by a local businessman resulted in the businessman being arrested on what Peoria Police say is sixteen felony counts of Deceptive Practices. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, was arrested at his Pekin home Thursday. Police believe...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Peoria shooting suspect identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in Friday’s shooting incident, according to a Peoria Police press release. The suspect was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated case. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.
Illinois College student accused of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
wmay.com
New Berlin Teen Dies Of Injuries From Car Crash
A New Berlin teenager is dead after a car crash Friday in Morgan County. 16-year-old Kelly Peters was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where she died Saturday of her injuries. Peters was driving on the Franklin-Alexander Road when her car crashed into another vehicle. The other driver suffered less serious injuries.
25newsnow.com
Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch
UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
Chatham Police warn of texting scam
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is warning the community of a scam it recently became aware of. Chatham Police officials said on the department Facebook page that the scammers are sending text messages to people that say department merchandise, like clothing, is for sale. The texts also provide a link to a […]
wmay.com
New Details Emerge In Death Of Pedestrian
Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive earlier this week. Police say it appears 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was struck by at least two cars. Both vehicles have been located, and the drivers indicated that they did not realize they had struck a person. Weather conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the incident Tuesday evening.
1470 WMBD
Two indicted by grand jury for stealing catalytic converters
PEORIA, Ill. – One of two men accused of taking catalytic converters off vehicles in a car dealership lot is pleading not guilty. Derrick Kline, 30, made the plea in court Thursday, after a grand jury Tuesday charged him with two counts of Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle Parts. He and Charles Foster, 44, allegedly went to the Uftring Weston lot on War Memorial Drive November 28th and cut the parts off several vehicles.
Comments / 0