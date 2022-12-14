ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raina Falcon Promoted To Oversee Communications For HBO

By Peter White
 3 days ago
Raina Falcon is adding HBO to her slate.

Previously, overseeing comms for HBO Max, Falcon becomes SVP, Communications, HBO & HBO Max Content.

Reporting to Jeff Cusson, Head of Communications, Streaming, HBO/HBO Max and WB Interactive, Falcon’s promotion comes after Karen Jones revealed she was leaving after 23 years to explore opportunities in education access.

Falcon will lead the bi-coastal HBO & HBO Max Media Relations department, which manages all original program publicity — HBO series, films, documentaries, specials and sports as well as Max Originals — for the network and streaming platform. She will be responsible for all communications for the programming executives as well as crisis and reputation management. In addition, reporting into her will be content publicity for Magnolia Network.

Falcon was promoted to SVP, HBO Max Publicity in November 2021, having previously been VP. She managed the teams that oversaw publicity for shows such as The Flight Attendant,  Hacks, And Just Like That… and Peacemaker.


She joined the company in 2017 as Senior Director of Publicity for Turner Networks, working on the launches of The Last O.G., Miracle Workers and AEW: Dynamite .  Before that she was Senior Director, Talent & Television at BWR Public Relations, where she handled clients such as Rachel Bloom, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Anderson, Maura Tierney, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

“Raina is a proven communications executive that brings to this role a strategic mindset that is matched by her infectious enthusiasm for the work,” said Cusson. “She is an incredible manager who led the team that elevated Max Originals to award-winning recognition and positioned HBO Max as one of the top entertainment streaming platforms.”

