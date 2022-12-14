Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Confirmed tornado touched down in Sumter County Wednesday
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. — A confirmed tornado touched down in Sumter County Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a supercell thunderstorm moved into Sumter County at about 3 p.m. and produced an EF-1 tornado. The twister touched down in the southwestern portion of the county. The EF-1 tornado...
At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday
Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
WTOK-TV
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined. Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed...
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
WTOK-TV
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
WTOK-TV
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there were multiple wrecks on I-20 West in Meridian that blocked traffic. Otherwise he said there was no major storm damage to report in Lauderdale County. A Lauderdale County resident who lives a mile south of...
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
WTOK-TV
The calm after the storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day away from the weekend. We dealt with a very active severe weather day yesterday, but luckily the severe threat has moved out of our area. Thoughts and prayers go out to all that was affected by those storms. Extra caution is still needed today as crews work to clean up down trees on the roadways.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
wcbi.com
Interlocal agreement in Shuqualak provides law enforcement protection
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County town of Shuqualak will now have a dedicated law enforcement presence again. County and town leaders have entered into an interlocal agreement that will allow the Sheriff’s Office to officially answer calls in Shuqualak town limits and will enable a deputy to serve as Town Marshal.
themadisonrecord.com
Alabama Defeats Mississippi In High School All-Star Football Game
MOBILE- Two fourth quarter touchdowns enabled a 14-10 come-from-behind by Alabama over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium in Mobile. The Alabama squad struggled for three quarters, but scored twice in the final nine minutes to carve out a four-point victory. The win...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
wbrc.com
Northport Police charge bank teller with multiple counts of theft
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s hard to imagine - you look at your checking account balance and notice some of your money is missing, disappearing at an alarming rate. That’s apparently what happened at a bank in Tuscaloosa County and police have made an arrest. It’s a very...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
WTOK-TV
Local 12-year-old girl found safe, family thanks all who helped search
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The search for missing 12-year-old Callie Chatham has come to an end. She has been found safe. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, and many volunteers searched for 12-year-old Callie Chatham for several hours Friday afternoon. She was found in...
Northport Regions Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $70,000 From Birmingham Accounts
A bank teller in Northport has been arrested and accused of stealing around $70,000 from customer accounts, according to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread. Police in Northport say that on November 2nd, a corporate security officer with Regions Bank filed a report concerning employee theft from the financial institution.
Aliceville, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pickens County High School basketball team will have a game with Aliceville High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
