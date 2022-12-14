ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, AL

wvtm13.com

Confirmed tornado touched down in Sumter County Wednesday

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. — A confirmed tornado touched down in Sumter County Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a supercell thunderstorm moved into Sumter County at about 3 p.m. and produced an EF-1 tornado. The twister touched down in the southwestern portion of the county. The EF-1 tornado...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday

Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined. Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed...
TOOMSUBA, MS
breezynews.com

NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS

The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Severe weather tracks across Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there were multiple wrecks on I-20 West in Meridian that blocked traffic. Otherwise he said there was no major storm damage to report in Lauderdale County. A Lauderdale County resident who lives a mile south of...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

The calm after the storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day away from the weekend. We dealt with a very active severe weather day yesterday, but luckily the severe threat has moved out of our area. Thoughts and prayers go out to all that was affected by those storms. Extra caution is still needed today as crews work to clean up down trees on the roadways.
MERIDIAN, MS
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Interlocal agreement in Shuqualak provides law enforcement protection

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County town of Shuqualak will now have a dedicated law enforcement presence again. County and town leaders have entered into an interlocal agreement that will allow the Sheriff’s Office to officially answer calls in Shuqualak town limits and will enable a deputy to serve as Town Marshal.
SHUQUALAK, MS
themadisonrecord.com

Alabama Defeats Mississippi In High School All-Star Football Game

MOBILE- Two fourth quarter touchdowns enabled a 14-10 come-from-behind by Alabama over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium in Mobile. The Alabama squad struggled for three quarters, but scored twice in the final nine minutes to carve out a four-point victory. The win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aliceville, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pickens County High School basketball team will have a game with Aliceville High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
ALICEVILLE, AL

