ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Listen: NASA Records What a ‘Dust Devil’ Sounds Like on Mars

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piCwP_0jidFdiP00
(Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

For the first time ever, NASA’s Perseverance rover has recorded the sound of a “dust devil” swirling on Mars.

The opportunity came by surprise when the 390 ft high and 82 ft wide whirlwind soured directly above the rover’s SuperCam microphone.

Despite the rarity of the catch, dust devils are common on the red planet. They form when there is a major difference between the ground and air temperatures. The reason NASA hasn’t been able to capture one until now is that they only last for a brief moment.

Dust devils are particularly common in the Jezero crater, which is where the Perseverance has been roaming for nearly two years, and the Mars team has been hoping to catch audio of the event. After the long wait, they feel like they “hit the jackpot.”

“We hear the wind associated with the dust devil, the moment it arrives, then nothing because we are in the eye of the vortex,” explained Naomi Murdoch, a planetary researcher at the ISAE-SUPAERO space institute in France.

The sound resumes “when the microphone passes through the second wall” of the whirlwind, she continued.

The New Recording Could Help Researchers Understand How Mars May Have Once Sustained Life

Researchers are excited about the recording because it could help them better understand the planet’s weather and climate. With more knowledge, they may learn how the thin atmosphere could have supported life.

While it may seem impossible to learn anything from an audio capture, there is a surprising amount of detail in the sound. The most important is the ticking noise the dust devil makes as it moves. With that, the team can count how many particles are in the phenomenon’s structure.

Murdoch noted that the dust devil sounds very similar to those here on Earth. The only noticeable difference is that the Mars event is quieter because of the thinner atmosphere.

The new information may also help researchers determine why dust devils behave differently on different regions of the planet. In some spots, they will pass by sucking up dust, cleaning the solar panels of rovers along the way,” Murdoch shared. But in other areas, the whirlwinds hardly kick any dust at all.

“They’re just moving air,” she added. “We don’t know why.”

If scientists can understand why the dust devils are so different they could use that information to build a model of the phenomena and predict where the next one will hit.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

611K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy