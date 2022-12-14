Read full article on original website
Google Vs. ChatGPT: Here's What Happened When I Swapped Services for a Day
ChatGPT has gone viral since OpenAI released the text-based artificial intelligence chatbot tool in November. Google has been bragging about its AI expertise for years, and some employees are wondering if they missed an opportunity, CNBC reported. Analysts are also wondering if AI chatbots could someday threaten Google's dominance. So...
Marc Benioff Tells Salesforce Workers That New Employees Are ‘Facing Lower Productivity'
Marc Benioff, cofounder and co-CEO of Salesforce, said in a Slack message to employees on Friday that the company's newest workers weren't productive enough. "Are we not building tribal knowledge with new employees without an office culture?" Benioff asked in a message viewed by CNBC. The message triggered a range...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
Adobe Stock Climbs on a More Profitable Quarter Than Predicted
Adobe maintained its forecast for the new fiscal year. The company's earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter was strong, while revenue was exactly where analysts had predicted. The software company announced a plan to buy hot startup Figma in the quarter. Adobe shares rose 6% in extended trading on Thursday...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Accenture, Winnebago, Maxar Technologies and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm's shares fell 1.5% in the premarket despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Accenture issued a revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint is below current consensus and said the stronger U.S. dollar will impact its fiscal 2023 results by 5%.
