Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkWrld_FaymuzNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
Alleged Brooklyn Subway Shooter Hit With New Charges in Lead-Up to Trial
The man allegedly behind April's bloody subway rampage in Brooklyn received a superseding indictment on Friday charging the 62-year-old man with 10 additional counts, one for each of the gunshot victims, prosecutors said. Frank James is accused of setting off smoke bombs and firing 33 rounds on a Manhattan-bound N...
fox5ny.com
NYPD hunting for man accused of attempting to rape 19-year-old in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a man accused of attempting to rape a 19-year-old woman in Brooklyn last month. Police say that on November 28, the victim was walking home from school near Lafayette Avenue at around 2 a.m., when the suspect approached her. The...
Police investigating deadly shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pelham Garden section.Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest on Morgan Avenue near Arnow Avenue. The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.Details are sketchy. Police say the shooter knew the victim.A woman, who says she is the wife of the victim, spoke to CBS2's Christine Sloan about some kind hostility between her husband and the suspect."It's my husband. It's my husband. We were supposed to move two weeks, and I'm a widow now. I'm a widow now with four boys. I can't believe this," she said."Who shot him?" Sloan asked."I don't know. I don't want say. I wasn't there," the woman said.Police say the suspect fled the scene.No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
75-year-old assaulted trying to stop shoplifter in Brooklyn: NYPD
CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shoplifter assaulted a 75-year-old employee in Brooklyn on Friday, sending him to the hospital, according to NYPD. The employee witnessed the unknown female hide an item in her pocket and went to confront her outside the store on Fulton Street to try and get the item back around 8 […]
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
bkreader.com
Ex-Girlfriend Says Sundance Oliver Threatened Her Life Before 4-Day NYC Crime Spree Left 2 Dead
The ex-girlfriend of an ex-con busted in a lethal four-day crime spree feels like she dodged a bullet. Lisa Hoppie told the Daily News that now-jailed double-murder suspect Sundance Oliver threatened to shoot her dead last month before cutting a December swath of carnage across three boroughs. “It could have...
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deli
Police have watched fresh security footage of the moments just before a man was fatally shot in a Manhattan deli. The surveillance video of the incident.Photo byThe surveillance video Screenshot.
NYPD on manhunt for suspect in fatal Morris Heights double shooting
The first victim was a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is a 27-year-old man who was shot in the groin and is expected to survive.
Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources
It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
Bronx man, 45, gets 15 years in prison for shooting 2 in head with illegal gun
A 45-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting two victims with an illegal gun, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.
Six hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Four people were shot and two others stabbed across the city overnight, police said. In the latest shooting incident, a man was shot in the stomach in Corona, Queens at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on 44th Avenue and 111th Street, cops said. Two unidentified suspects ran off. The victim, whose age was not provided, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, authorities said. Earlier a 30-year-old man in The Bronx was shot in the left leg on West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan at 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, cops said. The suspects sped off in two separate vehicles, authorities said. There are no arrests. On Friday at around 9 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the right hand and a woman was grazed in the right thigh on East 118th Street in East Harlem by a shooter wearing “all-green clothing,” the NYPD said. The man was taken to Harlem Hospital and the woman declined medical attention, cops said. Two people were reportedly stabbed in the Bronx early Saturday, according to first responders. An NYPD spokesman could not immediately provide information regading the incident.
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
VIDEO: Suspects impersonate NYPD during violent robbery in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police during a violent robbery that occurred over the weekend in Brooklyn, authorities said.
YAHOO!
Brinks murder mastermind Mutulu Shakur, Tupac's stepfather, released from federal prison
The mastermind behind the murderous 1981 Brinks robbery in which two Nyack police officers and an armored car guard were killed was released for health reasons from federal prison on Friday after nearly 38 years behind bars. Mutulu Shakur, 72, known mostly as the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur...
Three charged for small business armed robbery spree in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Three men have been arraigned for multiple armed robberies of local businesses across Brooklyn in November. A grand jury indicted Reginald Williams, Calvin Scantlebury, and Dewkwan Cooper for allegedly holding up two people in Queens at gunpoint on November 20 and arraigning them on robbery and other charges. As part of the robbery spree across Queens, defendant Williams was also indicted and arraigned on robbery and other charges. “As alleged, these are predators on our small businesses. We cannot stand by and watch our lives and communities be targeted. I thank the NYPD for their steadfast The post Three charged for small business armed robbery spree in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Rikers inmate charged in attack that broke correction officer’s bones: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was arraigned Thursday for his alleged attack on a correction officer, officials said. The officer suffered broken bones around his left eye socket in the Nov. 16 incident, authorities said. He also needed 16 staples for a laceration. At the time of the attack, officials said […]
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in a Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 14, on the 2700 block of Good Hope Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 2:45 pm, officers reported to a scene of a traffic accident and a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd
The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday amid reports the child died of a drug overdose. The NYPD confirmed it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
Comments / 2