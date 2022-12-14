ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

WHEC TV-10

University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
WHEC TV-10

Contested natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first granted approval for the Spire STL Pipeline in 2018...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WHEC TV-10

DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being...
FLORIDA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Former Virginia first lady ‘Jinks’ Holton dies at 97

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, a former first lady of Virginia, died Friday morning at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance,” Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, wife to former governor and current U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
LOUISIANA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Local student nominated for one of country’s highest honors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Twenty five high school students across New York State were nominated for the “U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.” It’s one of the nation’s highest honors for seniors and two of them are right here in Monroe County. The two students are Jasmyne Floyd,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company. “Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our Hawaii Life Flight emergency fixed wing airplanes based...
HAWAII STATE
WHEC TV-10

Correction: Pet Shops story

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 15, 2022, about a ban on the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in New York’s pet stores, The Associated Press erroneously reported that breeders would be prohibited from selling more than nine animals a year. The law defined a “pet dealer” as a person who sells more than nine animals per year for profit. It didn’t limit the number of animal sales.
NEW YORK STATE
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie squalls now in progress

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake snow has fired-up once again with significant squalls developing off Lake Erie tonight. The New York State Thruway west of Rochester will see poor visibility at times with accumulating snow. This narrow band of snow will vary from location to location through this weekend and if you are traveling to the west, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. This squall will be moving to the south into the “south towns” (south of Buffalo) overnight and could have a significant impact on the Buffalo Bills game this evening. As a result, there is a lake effect snow warning for Genesee and Wyoming Counties. However, the impact on the Rochester area will be limited with most areas seeing less than an inch.
ROCHESTER, NY

