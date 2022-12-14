Read full article on original website
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Nearly 400 people attend Rapid Response emergency hiring event for laid off UFI workersThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Adelanto continues discussion on regulating food truck vendingThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Victorville awarding Irwin Academy student plaque for civil rights essay on Frances Ellen Watkins HarperThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Judge plans to temporarily halt part of a California law that would make challenges to state gun restrictions costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judge plans to temporarily halt part of a California law that would make challenges to state gun restrictions costlier. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose...
Contested natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first granted approval for the Spire STL Pipeline in 2018...
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being...
Former Virginia first lady ‘Jinks’ Holton dies at 97
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, a former first lady of Virginia, died Friday morning at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance,” Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, wife to former governor and current U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — 5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Local student nominated for one of country’s highest honors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Twenty five high school students across New York State were nominated for the “U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.” It’s one of the nation’s highest honors for seniors and two of them are right here in Monroe County. The two students are Jasmyne Floyd,...
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company. “Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our Hawaii Life Flight emergency fixed wing airplanes based...
Correction: Pet Shops story
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 15, 2022, about a ban on the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in New York’s pet stores, The Associated Press erroneously reported that breeders would be prohibited from selling more than nine animals a year. The law defined a “pet dealer” as a person who sells more than nine animals per year for profit. It didn’t limit the number of animal sales.
12 and 14-year-old arrested in Perinton arson and graffiti investigation
PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of juveniles Friday afternoon in relation to the arson and graffiti incidents in the Town of Perinton in November. The suspects are 12 and 14-years-old. The juveniles, accompanied by their parents, turned themselves in to MCSO on...
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie squalls now in progress
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake snow has fired-up once again with significant squalls developing off Lake Erie tonight. The New York State Thruway west of Rochester will see poor visibility at times with accumulating snow. This narrow band of snow will vary from location to location through this weekend and if you are traveling to the west, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. This squall will be moving to the south into the “south towns” (south of Buffalo) overnight and could have a significant impact on the Buffalo Bills game this evening. As a result, there is a lake effect snow warning for Genesee and Wyoming Counties. However, the impact on the Rochester area will be limited with most areas seeing less than an inch.
