ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake snow has fired-up once again with significant squalls developing off Lake Erie tonight. The New York State Thruway west of Rochester will see poor visibility at times with accumulating snow. This narrow band of snow will vary from location to location through this weekend and if you are traveling to the west, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. This squall will be moving to the south into the “south towns” (south of Buffalo) overnight and could have a significant impact on the Buffalo Bills game this evening. As a result, there is a lake effect snow warning for Genesee and Wyoming Counties. However, the impact on the Rochester area will be limited with most areas seeing less than an inch.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO