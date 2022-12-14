ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

DETR announces 'new, modernized' system for unemployment claims

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQyZ6_0jidDXRL00

Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced plans to implement a "new and modernized" Unemployment Insurance System on Wednesday, according to a news release.

DETR says the project is focused on making the process of filing for unemployment easier for Nevadans after the COVID-19 pandemic exposes major flaws in the system when a record number of Nevadans filed for unemployment benefits. It is projected to take up to four years to complete but will be designed to handle tough economic times, prevent fraud, and implement new benefit programs quickly, officials say.

RELATED: Man left in financial limbo after unemployment overpayment notice

The funds for the project totaling $72 million will come from the federal government’s ARPA grant and have been approved for distribution by the legislature.

“The UI Modernization project kicking off soon is going to be a huge leap forward. This will make it significantly easier for eligible Nevadans to get paid the benefits they need. It will be a boost for businesses to track payments and claims. And it will make this work easier for staff,” said DETR Director, Elisa Cafferata.

13 INVESTIGATES: DETR backlog is back as agency faces staffing shortage

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers

rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
2news.com

$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

NV Energy Bill Increase Expected, Starting in January

The average NV Energy customer in northern Nevada can expect a 10.7% increase in their bills, starting in January. The company says their quarterly rate adjustments reflect the cost of fuel and purchased power that they use. They say they do not make a profit off this revenue. NV Energy...
NEVADA STATE
KKTV

NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for more information and to apply. As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) was looking to hire 1,152 positions ranging from nurses, dining services and facilities staff, to CNAs, youth corrections officers and custodians. Sign-on incentives from $2,000 to $7,000 are also being offered. Talent Acquisition Marketing and Communication Specialist Sophia Henkels with CDHS says the large number of open positions is shocking and is due to the growing demand for their services.
COLORADO STATE
jammin1057.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Education Law Center. The ELC’s 2022 Making the Grade report examines public school funding in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and grades each on three categories: funding level, funding […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Nevada K-12 Receives All "F's" in Making the Grade 2022 Report

Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation, according to the 2022 Making the Grade report. The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: How fair is school funding in your state?
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
RENO, NV
PLANetizen

Nevada Makes Historic Affordable Housing Investment

In the largest investment in affordable housing in Nevada’s history, the state is devoting $500 million to affordable housing development, reports the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The funding is part of the Home Means Nevada initiative, which funds four categories of programs: “multi-family development, multi-family preservation, land acquisition and home ownership development and rehabilitation.” The initiative aims to support the construction of 2,800 new housing units and the rehabilitation of over 1,000 multifamily units.
NEVADA STATE
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy