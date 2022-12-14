DETR announces 'new, modernized' system for unemployment claims

Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced plans to implement a "new and modernized" Unemployment Insurance System on Wednesday, according to a news release.

DETR says the project is focused on making the process of filing for unemployment easier for Nevadans after the COVID-19 pandemic exposes major flaws in the system when a record number of Nevadans filed for unemployment benefits. It is projected to take up to four years to complete but will be designed to handle tough economic times, prevent fraud, and implement new benefit programs quickly, officials say.

The funds for the project totaling $72 million will come from the federal government’s ARPA grant and have been approved for distribution by the legislature.

“The UI Modernization project kicking off soon is going to be a huge leap forward. This will make it significantly easier for eligible Nevadans to get paid the benefits they need. It will be a boost for businesses to track payments and claims. And it will make this work easier for staff,” said DETR Director, Elisa Cafferata.

