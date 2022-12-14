RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership but voters in one of the state's most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state.An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County -- home to 2.2 million people -- directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.This attempt to create a new state -- which would be the first since Hawaii in 1959 -- is...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO