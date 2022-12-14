Read full article on original website
Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon
Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
Two Michigan Lakes Are Among The Most Polluted in the United States
Michigan is known for many things and the Great Lakes are one of them. Even though we have some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, they're still facing one major issue...pollution. Some of our lakes are being heavily polluted with chemicals, plastic, and tons of other garbage. According...
eenews.net
Dems will flex climate muscle after big wins in Mich., Minn.
The last time Democrats fully controlled the Minnesota state government, Rep. Frank Hornstein watched his renewable energy bill die at the hands of his own party. Now, a decade later, Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has again won a governing trifecta by flipping the state Senate, retaining control of the state House and reelecting Gov. Tim Walz (DFL). At the top of their agenda is climate.
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw
Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
POLITICO
Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California
California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
Secede from California? Nation's largest county votes to study it
RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership but voters in one of the state's most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state.An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County -- home to 2.2 million people -- directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.This attempt to create a new state -- which would be the first since Hawaii in 1959 -- is...
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $252 million approved by state building commission for Wisconsin projects
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $253 million in key projects across the state. “From ensuring guests have the best experience at any of our amazing state parks to making important updates to serve students, veterans, and...
Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state’s famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he would issue the injunction requested by gun clubs as soon as possible to halt the provision that would force people who file lawsuits over California’s gun laws to pay the government’s legal fees if they lose. The judge announced his plans during a federal hearing in San Diego. The...
LG&E asks regulators to build two new gas power plants
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities announced plans Thursday to add a significant amount of solar generation and storage to their portfolio. However, they are also asking utility regulators for approval to build two new natural gas power plants in Mercer and Jefferson Counties.
Explaining Kentucky’s recently-passed utility tax legislation taking effect on January 1
The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year ending the 6% sales tax exemption in 34 areas, but the one garnering the most questions deal with potentially having to pay sales tax on residential utilities, starting Jan. 1. The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) says the confusion is because under...
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
