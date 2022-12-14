ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Field & Stream

Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon

Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
eenews.net

Dems will flex climate muscle after big wins in Mich., Minn.

The last time Democrats fully controlled the Minnesota state government, Rep. Frank Hornstein watched his renewable energy bill die at the hands of his own party. Now, a decade later, Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has again won a governing trifecta by flipping the state Senate, retaining control of the state House and reelecting Gov. Tim Walz (DFL). At the top of their agenda is climate.
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
1077 WRKR

Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw

Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
POLITICO

Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California

California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
CBS Sacramento

Secede from California? Nation's largest county votes to study it

RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership but voters in one of the state's most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state.An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County -- home to 2.2 million people -- directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.This attempt to create a new state -- which would be the first since Hawaii in 1959 -- is...
The Associated Press

Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state’s famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he would issue the injunction requested by gun clubs as soon as possible to halt the provision that would force people who file lawsuits over California’s gun laws to pay the government’s legal fees if they lose. The judge announced his plans during a federal hearing in San Diego. The...
WFPL

LG&E asks regulators to build two new gas power plants

Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities announced plans Thursday to add a significant amount of solar generation and storage to their portfolio. However, they are also asking utility regulators for approval to build two new natural gas power plants in Mercer and Jefferson Counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots

ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.

