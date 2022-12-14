ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady's father says his biggest fear about his son is coming true

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Tom Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr, is concerned for his son in the upcoming 2023 season.

The legendary football player is set to become a free agent for the second time in his career in March 2023 after his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires.

While Brady, 44, could resign with the Buccs, he's reportedly keeping all options open.

But Brady's new free agency has supposedly worried his father- according to former NFL player Cris Carter.

On Up & Adams , Carter told host Kay Adams that he spoke to Brady Sr the night before the 2021 Super Bowl between the Buccs and Kansas City Chiefs.

"[I] asked him what he thought about the game, the opportunity to win again. He said the only thing he’s worried about is the kid, the kid won’t go home," Carter said.

"He said ‘the kid is outside still playing, and he won’t come in. It’s raining, everything.’ He said, ‘I am only afraid the kid won’t stop playing even if he wins.'"

Brady initially retired from his professional football career in February 2022 to focus on his family.

But 40 days later, Brady announced he was unretiring to join the Buccs for their 2022 season, becoming the oldest quarterback to start a game in NFL history.

Many criticised Brady for his decision to unretire , given he spent the last 22 years in the NFL.

And apparently, Brady Sr has warned his son about this too.

“He won that game and he’s still playing,” Carter said referencing the 2021 Super Bowl.

“So the dad told him, so it is a problem. The NFL is a drug, man, and there is no other office job, partnership, relationship, we got great players broadcasting, running teams — it’s nothing like the NFL."

