weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Arlington area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. After a brief lull in the winds early this evening, winds are expected to increase by midnight tonight. A High Wind Watch remains in effect.
High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Bordeaux area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. Therefore, will allow the High Wind Warning to expire on time.
