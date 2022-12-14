Effective: 2022-12-18 10:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Arlington area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. After a brief lull in the winds early this evening, winds are expected to increase by midnight tonight. A High Wind Watch remains in effect.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO