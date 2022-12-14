Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Washington and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.4 feet late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. It will then begin to fall, falling below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
