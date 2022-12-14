ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Department of Human Services launches campaign raising awareness for gambling addiction

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zK7Sk_0jidCytn00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Human Services is starting to roll out a new gambling addiction awareness campaign.

“Are you Really Winning?” is the new campaign brought on by IDHS. It focuses on asking questions like “Do you feel restless or irritable when you try to stop gambling?” and “Have you tried to hide how much you have gambled from your loved ones?” in hopes of bringing awareness of the issue and normalization of getting help for gambling problems.

New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023

“It is so important that we continue to let Illinois residents know about the signs of problem gambling,” IDHS Secretary Grace Hou said. “I hope this campaign will continue to raise awareness of the effective treatment and recovery options available to people experiencing problem gambling disorder.”

Sports betting is at an all-time high in Illinois, raising more than $1 billion dollars in revenue in October alone. In a study done by Health Resources in Action, four percent of Illinoisans struggle with gambling addictions while another seven percent are at risk for developing an addiction.

Unclaimed Property program gives more than $15,000 to non-profit

“Understanding the signs of problem gambling and knowing that help is confidential and available 24/7 gives people hope that they can recover,” Laura Garcia, IDHS’ Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Division Director, said.

IDHS has launched a new website for the campaign to help people get resources. If you are struggling with gambling addiction, you can call the confidential 24/7 hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER. You can also text GAMB to 833234.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Northern Illinois Food Bank helps to feed veterans and their families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a growing problem across the country.Prices are going up and families not having enough money for food, and that includes our veterans. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spent the day in North Chicago where they got some much needed help.It's become a regular, yet critical, part of Josie Sparks-Snow's weekly routine. To load up a box."I spend anywhere between three to four hours a week waiting in line to try to obtain food," said Sparks-Snow.Josie is a mother of two. Her husband is an active duty military member And her struggle to get food on their table, sadly,...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Our three local counties among 16 at low COVID transmission

As of Friday, there's only 16 Illinois counties at a low COVID transmission level. La Salle, Bureau and Putnam are three and Henry, Grundy, Will and Livingston make four more. Counties at an elevated level are all around us. The CDC says forty-three are at a High Community level, up from 29 a week ago. Included are Whiteside, Lee, Dekalb and Marshall. Forty-three counties are at Medium level, compared to 45 last week.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19

Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Investigation on allegations against foster parents leads lawmaker to demand change

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A staggering discovery made by the CBS 2 Investigators has an Illinois State Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) calling for a new law.The team uncovered a pattern, dating back to 2016, of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services routinely closing abuse and neglect claims against foster care parents - classifying them as unfounded 90 percent of the time."There is a serious issue with DCFS," said Collins. "This is a child protective service, and these children don't feel protected."Collins knows about foster care abuse from her own personal life experience. She grew up in the DCFS system as...
ILLINOIS STATE
aclu-il.org

Ending Money Bond in Illinois

On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois to require 10-year smoke alarms in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Replacing batteries in your smoke detectors will be a thing of the past thanks to a new state law in 2023. An Illinois law will now require homes to have sealed smoke alarms with 10-year batteries. Anyone found to live in a house with a smoke detector with a replaceable battery […]
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Illinois

Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

COVID Update: 12/16/2022

The number of counties with elevated transmission of COVID-19 continues to grow in Illinois, and experts are cautioning people to be careful as holiday gatherings will bring people together over the next several weeks. Eighty-six counties in Illinois are at the "elevated" transmission level for COVID. In the WSIU listening...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Holiday Anti-DUI Patrols Underway

Expect expanded police patrols over the next couple of weeks, as law enforcement agencies around the state step up their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. State agencies from the Illinois Department of Transportation to Illinois Conservation police are trying to get out the word about the need to use a designated driver or ride-sharing service if you’re drinking or under the influence of other substances over the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

State of Illinois gets $350 million in federal funding to support small businesses

CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The expanded program will enable Illinois to support small businesses across the state – helping them expand or launch business operations. All of the new programs will launch in the coming months. Illinois’ four programs include the existing Advantage Illinois program, which provides favorable funding terms through loans; a new Advantage Illinois loan guarantee model, which will support businesses that have had difficulty receiving loans in the past; a new venture capital direct equity program that will support emerging technologies and industries; and a Climate Bank Finance program to issues loans to small businesses in the clean energy industry.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

New program aims to boost Illinois' rural economies by developing the food industry

(The Center Square) – A new program aims to boost economic growth in rural areas of Illinois by building up the food industry with federal grants. It is called the Regional Food Economic Development, or ReFED Project. The goal is to provide business development assistance to beginning farmers, food processors, food cooperatives and independent grocers. Sean Park, from the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University, said a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy