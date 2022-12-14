ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drag Queens at White House’s Respect for Marriage Act Ceremony Bring Sparkling Glamour With ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Shangela & Brita Filter

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAg3Q_0jidCw8L00 RuPaul’s Drag Race ” alum Brita Filter brought meaningful representation to the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in a sparkling outfit. The Act, which requires all 50 U.S. states to recognize all marriages — regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation — and provide same-sex couples with federal benefits, was signed by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

During the occasion, Filter — who competed in season 12 of “ RuPaul’s Drag Race ” — sparkled in an all-black ensemble at the White House, featuring a long-sleeved brown top with draped brown and black fabric paneling. Crystal embellishments finished the piece with a glamorous dash of sparkle, complemented by long metal earrings.

Filter was accompanied by fellow drag queen and LGBTQ+ activist Marti Cummings, who opted to attend the event out of drag, wearing a white sweater and green trousers with a quilted beige coat at the event.

“Proud to be a drag artist in politics w my sister @thebritafilter representing at @whitehouse for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act,” Cummings captioned the duo’s selfie in an Instagram post.

When it came to footwear, Brita’s shoes could not be seen — although the performer likely completed her outfit with a pair of matching boots or heeled pumps, two popular shoe options often worn by drag artists. However, Cummings’ footwear was seen in a photo they took with husband John Robbie: a set of white leather platform boots.

Fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela, who recently appeared on “Dancing With the Stars,” continued the theme of sparkling glamour. The “A Star Is Born” actor had on an embellished purple dress and coat.

The signing of the Act also featured musical performances and appearances by Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith. Lauper, in particular — who’s been an LGBTQIA+ supporter for decades — spoke at a press conference at the White House prior to taking the stage for the occasion.

“I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris, and all the advocates on his team,” the singer said in a press conference, seen on Forbes Breaking News . “For once, our families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbors — we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated.”

PHOTOS: White House Respect for Marriage Act Signing: Guests, Performances & More Photos

