Melissa McCarthy to Star in Richard Curtis-Written Christmas Movie for Peacock

Melissa McCarthy is set to star in an untitled New York Christmas comedy movie from Universal Pictures and Working Title for Peacock .

Richard Curtis will write the screenplay and Sam Boyd will direct the film. The fairy-tale comedy will follow a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.

McCarthy will next be seen in Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Hugh Grant and Amy Schumer, and the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film from Rob Marshall.

Boyd wrote and created the Anna Kendrick-starring romantic comedy series Love Life for HBO Max. He also wrote and directed the dramedy In a Relationship , starring Emma Roberts, Michael Angarano and Dree Hemingway.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the film with Linden Productions Riva Marker. Alexandra Loewy will oversee the project for Working Title. Universal’s executive vp production development Erik Baiers and director of development Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio.

Curtis most recently worked with Universal and Working Title on Danny Boyle’s 2019 comedy Yesterday, which starred Himesh Patel and Lily James. His other credits include Universal’s musical Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, time traveling comedy/drama About Time , Love Actually , the first two Bridget Jones movies, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral .

Marker’s credits include The Guilty , starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua; Beasts of No Nation , directed by Cary Fukunaga; and the horror/mystery Relic and The Devil All the Time for director Antonio Campos and Netflix.

McCarthy is represented by CAA and MGMT Entertainment. Curtis is represented by United Agents. Boyd is represented by UTA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.