ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations

SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
auburnexaminer.com

I Love You, Now Go Away

After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured after another string of shootings in Everett

The Everett Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a string of shootings in Everett early Saturday morning. According to EPD, at 12:30 a.m., officers received reports of a man who was shot in the 2600 block of Beverly Boulevard. Responding crews transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
LYNNWOOD, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle

A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing

Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
TUMWATER, WA
KING 5

Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
BOTHELL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy