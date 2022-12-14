Read full article on original website
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
Evacuation at Tacoma Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
Employees inside the Goodwill off 38th and Cedar streets had to evacuate Friday morning. Tacoma police say just after 9:30 a.m. they got a 911 call stating employees had found a hand grenade in a donated items bin. Employees quickly rushed out. At the time the store was not open...
Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations
SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
2 arrested after threat causes evacuation of Rainier Beach High School
Seattle, Wash. – Two people have been arrested in connection with a threat at Rainier Beach High School, which led to students evacuating the building and classes canceled earlier in the week. Seattle Police Department investigators say both suspects, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old, were not students of Seattle Public...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
auburnexaminer.com
I Love You, Now Go Away
After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
Pierce County firefighter who led union’s adopt-a-family holiday drive dies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Beloved Central Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighter John Garner died Wednesday. His death was “completely unexpected” and “stunned” friends and family, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Morrow. “John was a true inspiration,” Morrow said in a tweet....
2 injured after another string of shootings in Everett
The Everett Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a string of shootings in Everett early Saturday morning. According to EPD, at 12:30 a.m., officers received reports of a man who was shot in the 2600 block of Beverly Boulevard. Responding crews transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday
Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
Kidnapped Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, reunited with mom in Seattle
A 5-year-old boy who had been placed in the care of a Mount Vernon woman and later kidnapped and taken to Vietnam, has been reunited with his mother in Seattle, the Mount Vernon Police Department announced Friday. According to police, the boy had been placed in the care of Amanda...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 2 suspected of attaching skimmers to ATM machines
Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of attaching credit card skimmers to two ATM machines in University Place and Tacoma on Sunday, Dec. 11. If you recognize them, you are asked to submit an anonymous top...
KOMO News
Members of theft ring that stole over $300K nationwide arrested in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators in Lynnwood say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation led to...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
KUOW
'It's tough.' King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall goes back to the academy
“Humbling.” That’s how King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall describes going through the police academy in her late 50s. She’s five weeks into the 19-week process. Not that she’s counting. It might sound like a sitcom. But for King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, it’s feeling very real....
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
KOMO News
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KOMO News
Seattle Center Monorail to become fully accessible to all, thanks to $15 million grant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Thanks to a $15 million federal grant, the Seattle Center Monorail Station will become fully accessible to all riders under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). "The Monorail is both an iconic connection to Seattle's World's Fair past and an accessible, frequent, carbon-free transportation option to...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
