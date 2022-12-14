Photo: Three firefighters of the City of Gadsden Fire Department were recently named Firefighter of the Year for their exemplary service. The firefighters accepted the honors and were recognized by City of Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford at the December 13 City Council meeting. Pictured, from left: firefighters Drew Langley, Logan Sexton, Noah Johnson and GFD Fire Chief Wil Reed. The GFD usually only awards one Firefighter of the Year, but Langley, Sexton and Johnson were all recognized after they helped to rescue an unconscious individual who was trapped in a burning vehicle after a wreck this past October. The individual was successfully extracted from the vehicle and afterwards made a full recovery. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger)

GADSDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO