SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Viral TikTok shows little girl admitting she told kids at school Santa isn’t real
When it comes to the magic of the holidays, everyone uses different parenting strategies to explain to their kids how it all comes together. You might be a family that reads Christmas books and believes in the jolly man in red coming down the chimney, or, maybe, you’re a family who is very transparent with their little ones about who really buys all of the gifts.
Time to treat your feet with a pair of comfy compression socks
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. One of the endless list of super-fun pregnancy symptoms (and it sure is endless) is swelling in our legs and feet. And for many moms, that leg discomfort doesn’t always just poof! and go away after baby is born. That’s why compression socks for women top many veteran moms’ wish lists—at all times of the year.
Kirstie Alley’s kids share heartbreaking loss of their ‘fierce and loving’ mom from colon cancer
Actress Kirstie Alley sadly passed away this week at the age of 71, and her adult children True and Lillie Parker announced the news on Monday night via social media. According to their statement, Alley died from cancer she was only recently diagnosed with. “To all our friends, far and...
To all the babysitters who dedicate their time (and love) to our children
We often get so lost in the whirlwind of parenthood that we forget to stop and show appreciation for those who help to keep us lifted and balanced through it all. But right now, I want to extend a babysitter thank you note to all the selfless sitters who have dedicated their time (and love) to our kids.
Beautiful birth flower tattoos to celebrate your birth month
Getting a new tattoo is as much exciting as it is a big decision to make. Tattoos can be an expression of yourself, a symbol of your personality. And, if you look to the zodiac, there’s so much you can be inspired by. Your zodiac is a great way to express the finer details of your personality, from your birth stone to your birth month tree. So, if you’re looking for inspiration, look no further than birth flower tattoos.
It’s OK to feel different about the holidays
A certain loneliness when surrounded by public, shared expressions of holiday cheer that didn’t have a special meaning for me or my family. Furtive glances around to share a secret look with someone (anyone?) else also trying to balance awe and respect for the pageantry with confusion about how to make my own meaning out of yet another unfamiliar holiday experience.
‘The White Lotus’ season 2: Harper is the most relatable character in this sinister fantasy
The second season of “The White Lotus” is quickly proving to be just as addictive, seductive and thought-provoking as the first. If you haven’t been watching, you’re gonna want to make a date with your couch and HBO Max ASAP. There are plenty of spoilers ahead, so bookmark this page until you’re caught up. Don’t worry; we’ll wait.
Katherine Heigl’s memories of being a working mom with a baby are an emotional gut-punch
During an appearance on The View, Katherine Heigl—accompanied by her eldest daughter, Naleigh—recalled her early days of new motherhood with brutal honesty. The co-hosts replayed a previous appearance Heigl made on the show when Naleigh was just a toddler. In the clip, she’s seen running from the audience up to her mama’s lap. After watching the clip, Heigl grew emotional and explained just how meaningful that particular moment was to her during those tough days of new motherhood after she and her husband adopted Naleigh in 2009.
12 birth month birds and their special meanings
One of the fun things about expecting a little one is learning about their special birth month qualities. Not only can you find their birth month birthstone but you can also read about their birth month flowers, and now, birth month birds too!. From curious owls to royal doves, every...
Please, no, let’s not wear dresses over jeans again
Fashion is cyclical. Period. Trends are continuously recycled through generations, and many of them are improved upon from decades past. One trend that is not an improvement? The dress-over-jeans trend of the early 2000s. Not even Katie Holmes can change that. Sorry not sorry. Who wants to look like they...
Parents are sharing their Spotify Wrapped 2022—and the results are hilarious
It’s everyone’s favorite end-of-year trend: Spotify Wrapped. Where we see what we listened to most, we all get to share our top songs and artists, and we even get a little deep-dive analysis into our listening habits. Sounds cool, right? Yeah, it is. Except if you’re a parent....
Toddler lights up seeing her parents at recital in viral TikTok—because showing up is enough
Us mamas drown in the details — we think we have to make perfect traditions for our families, have presentable houses at all times, read enough with our kids, chat enough, get on the floor and play enough. Thanks to a viral TikTok, one toddler reminded the mamas everywhere, that it’s actually just about one thing: showing up.
10 Happy Birthday coloring pages that are more fun than eating cake
When it comes to birthday parties for kids, all they primarily care about is designing their birthday cake and being entertained. Sure hiring a magician, face makeup artist, or bounce house may sound like a memorable experience, but it could also be a financial burden. If you’re operating on a budget, opting for free activities like happy birthday coloring pages will leave you more room in your wallet for decorations, food, drinks, and dessert.
The internet is divided over the concept of a ‘family sick bowl’
Because everyone who’s ever vomited knows you can’t always make it to the toilet—especially if we’re talking about little kids—we’ve all seen or used a household apparatus to barf in if necessary. For some families, it’s the Barf Bucket. For others, it’s a Barf Bowl. Yet apparently, many people have never entertained the idea at all—and this viral tweet proves it.
10 fiery dragon coloring pages for kids
Similar to mermaid coloring pages and unicorn coloring pages, dragon coloring pages are an excellent tool in unlocking your child’s artistry, imagery, and fine motor skills (the functioning of smaller muscles and joints in the fingers, hands, and wrists). Plus, dragons are super fun to color with their long tails, sharp tongues, and powerful wingspan. What better way to engage a child’s sense of wonder and budding curiosity than with a creative exercise like coloring—or scribbling, if that’s more their forte.
These will be the most popular baby names of 2023
The massive global events during the last few years affect everything—the societal changes even trickle down to popular baby names. Because, as history tells us, every new era ushers in new trends!. When it comes to baby names, some classics will always stick around. But thanks to pop culture...
Santa’s beautiful story goes wildly viral—and no, you won’t make it through without sobbing
Without one single drop of hyperbole, please know that if you plan on continue reading this story you will absolutely need a box of tissues. Or at the very least, a long, hearty shirt sleeve. Because this viral Humans of New York story is, without question, the best one of the year.
9 play kitchens that are actually aesthetically pleasing (and still super fun)
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Toddler parents, there’s no shame in agonizing over the right play kitchen. After all, it’s going to be on display for the next several years, and hopefully provide your child with hours and hours of brain-boosting play time.
10 Bluey coloring pages for Bluey’s biggest fans
“Bluey” is all the rave on Disney+ (among parents, too), and now your child can keep up with Bluey with “Bluey” coloring pages! The Australian animated TV series, which first premiered in 2018, follows the Heeler family, a pack of four Australian blue heeler dogs who embrace creativity to its fullest. “Bluey” is a show for adults just as much as it is for kids, with valuable lessons on parenting at every corner. In every nine-minute episode, kids watch Bluey tackle different challenges and learn new skills, and there’s lots of playtime activities.
