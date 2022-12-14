ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Skeletal remains found near Florida high school

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are looking for answers after skeletal remains were found near a high school in Kissimmee Wednesday morning.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the remains were found just off Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, not far from Liberty High School.

Additional information was not immediately released. Investigators are working the scene.

