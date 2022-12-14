ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Kylian Mbappe Scores Two Quick Goals, France Ties Argentina

France's superstar has got them level. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina 2-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez, who dove the right way but couldn't stop the power on the hit.
NBC Connecticut

Lionel Messi Scores Penalty in World Cup Final vs. France

Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the knockout stage games due to an injury, won the penalty by getting Ousmane Dembele to foul him in a one-on-one situation on the left-hand flank.
NBC Connecticut

Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final

Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute. Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal. There was initially a concern...
NBC Connecticut

Kylian Mbappe Gets Hat-Trick in World Cup Final

Kylian Mbappe has a World Cup Final hat-trick to his name. The 23-year-old French superstar scored his second penalty of the game in the 118th minute of extra time to tie Argentina 3-3. The penalty call came off a handball in the box when Mbappe tried to get a shot...
NBC Connecticut

Everything to Know About France Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Hosting the 2024 Olympics and the potential to win another World Cup title? France is doing pretty well, to say the least. Defending World Cup champions Les Bleus are heading to the finals on December 18 following their domination over Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday. With the exceptional effort...
NBC Connecticut

Argentina Vs. France: 2022 World Cup Final Live Updates

After a thrilling 120 minutes and a penalty shootout, Lionel Messi and the Albicelestes lifted the World Cup Trophy. Messi scored two goals, plus a shootout socer, to claim his first World Cup title in what was his final appearance. On the other side, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé had a hat-trick in defeat.
NBC Connecticut

Thiago Almada Is First Active MLS Player to Make FIFA World Cup Final

For the first time ever, Major League Soccer will be represented in a World Cup Final. Atlanta United FC midfielder Thiago Almada became the first active MLS player to reach a World Cup Final when Argentina defeated Croatia in the semifinals. The Argentinean was previously just the second player from MLS to reach the World Cup semis, joining Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar, who was on loan at Toronto FC, in 2014.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Connecticut

World Cup Closing Ceremony Held in Qatar Before Final

Before the World Cup Final between Argentina and France got underway, Qatar took some time to celebrate and reminisce on the past month. The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Lusail Iconic Stadium before the two finalists took the field. There were several musical performances during...

