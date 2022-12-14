ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson.

Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported that Johnson was found in a stairwell. The medical examiner did not release a cause or manner of death.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the fire just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire was believed to have started in an apartment on the 12th floor and was contained to that floor.

Police said 106 people were in the building at the time of the fire. They sheltered in place or sought shelter in area buildings for warmth.

About 75 people spent the night in a shelter that the American Red Cross set up at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The Salvation Army and Allegheny County Department of Human Services were assisting there this week.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

