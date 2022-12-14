Read full article on original website
London Fintech Updraft Secures £108M in Debt, Equity to Support Business Growth
Financial habit forming platform, Updraft, announces its latest investment round, raising another £108 million in equity and debt “to power its ambitious growth strategy and deliver savings to its fast-growing user base of 300k members.”. The senior debt funding round of £100 million was “led by NatWest, with...
Euroclear to Acquire London based Goji, a Private Funds Fintech
Euroclear is pleased to announce its acquisition of Goji, a London-based provider of digital access and technology-enabled solutions to private markets, subject to regulatory approvals. Private market assets are currently “valued at $9.8 trillion and are expected to grow to $14.4 trillion by 2025.” This increasing demand is “driving innovation...
Digital Assets: Badger Finance, DYDX Exchange, Ampleforth, Kusama, Immutable X, Mina Protocol, Others Now on Okcoin
Digital asset firm Okcoin reveals that users can can now buy 10 additional tokens via their crypto trading platform – Badger Finance (BADGER), DYDX Exchange (DYDX), Ampleforth (FORTH), Kusama (KSM), Immutable X (IMX), Mask Network (MASK), Mina Protocol (MINA), Numeraire (NMR), Storj (STORJ), and 0x (ZRX). According to Okcoin,...
NYCE Trades Shares of TEMPLE I on Securitize Following Reg CF Funding Round
NYCE, a real estate investment platform, has listed its shares on Securitize – a digital securities platform. Over time, NYCE aspires to be the Robinhood of real estate. NYCE previously raised capital utilizing the Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemption, offering investment opportunities on both Wefunder and Republic. NYCE has announced that its first project, TEMPLE I, is trading on Securitize, claiming to be the first “digital liquidity event” for a Reg CF securities offering.
Invesdor Shares Additional Information on Merger with Oneplanetcrowd
Invesdor, a securities crowdfunding platform that aims to emerge as the dominant online capital formation company in Europe, has distributed a few new details on its pending merger with the Netherlands-based Oneplanetcrowd. As was reported last month, Invesdor Group announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon...
Earned Wage Access Fintech Instant Financial Reports Steady Growth in Account Holders Among Existing Clients
Instant Financial, which claims to be the “pioneer” of fee-free, responsible earned wage access (EWA) solutions that help employees take control of their financial wellness, announced that the company “reached several growth milestones in 2022, confirming the demand for on-demand pay and electronic tips solutions across industries including hospitality, retail, healthcare and more.”
P2P Lending: Assetz Capital Exits Retail Segment, Only Institutional Money Going Forward
Assetz Capital will exit its retail business and emerge as a lending platform completely funded by institutional money, according to an update posted on the company’s website. For observers of the peer-to-peer lending industry, the decision should come as no surprise. Assetz Capital has been emblematic of the online capital formation industry both as an investment platform and a beneficiary, having completed multiple funding rounds on investment crowdfunding platforms.
Cash-Based Humanitarian Assistance System for People in Ukraine, Powered by Stellar Network, Circle’s USDC, MoneyGram
MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) is pleased to support our partners at the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) on the launch of Stellar Aid Assist, which is described as “a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered aid disbursement system that delivers relief funds quickly, affordably and efficiently to individuals in crisis.”. As explained in an update...
Institutional Investors Aim to Generate Sizable Returns Due to Higher Volatility, Report Reveals
According to a new research report by quant technology provider SigTech, a majority of institutional investors “anticipate the higher volatility regime persisting and expect to generate stronger returns over the next two years compared with the past decade.”. The SigTech Institutional Investors Report 2022 “surveys more than 100 leading...
Bitcoin (BTC) Borrowing, Lending to Be Supported via Finterest Protocol After $1.5M Raise
Finterest, which claims to be the “first” crypto lending protocol available on the Internet Computer (ICP) built to support native Bitcoin borrowing and lending, announced the close of its $1.5 million seed round. Investors reportedly “include Polychain Capital via the Beacon Fund, an Internet Computer-focused ecosystem fund, and...
Australia Crowdfunding: Top 20 Securities Offerings in 2022
Birchal, the leading securities crowdfunding platform in Australia (crowd-sourced funding), has returned with its annual report on crowdfunding in the country. As Birchal books more than 70% of Australia’s offering volume, the platform closely tracks sector growth. Birchal reports that the top 20 online securities offerings of 2022 have...
Audit Firm Mazars Bails on Binance Proof of Reserves Statement
Mazars, an international accounting firm, has pulled its proof of reserves report on Binance, according to multiple reports. Mazars apparently has halted all work on crypto platforms. Mazars has yet to issue a statement on its decision. Most recently, Mazars posted a Proof of Reserves statement for Binance on December...
ICE Announces Wealth Management Platform Integration with BNY Mellon | Pershing
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and BNY Mellon | Pershing, a provider of clearing and custody solutions, announced that the web-based version of the ICE Connect wealth management platform has been “integrated into BNY Mellon | Pershing’s clearing and custody platform NetX360+®. Davenport & Company, one of the oldest, employee-owned financial services firms in the U.S., is the first client to migrate over 250 advisors to the new integrated solution.”
GFANZ Establishes Working Group to Support Capital Mobilization for Viet Nam Just Energy Transition Partnership
Recently, in Brussels, it was announced that the Government of Viet Nam will pursue an ambitious national effort under a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in order to ramp up renewable energy and “accelerate the phasing down of fossil fuels, alongside investment in transition-aligned jobs and industries of the future.”
Fintech Firm FIS’ Incoming CEO, Board Commence Review to Strengthen Performance, Drive Value Creation
FIS (NYSE: FIS), which claims to be a global leader in financial services technology, announced that its incoming Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors have initiated a comprehensive “assessment of the company’s strategy, businesses, operations and structure with the goal of positioning the Company to drive stronger results, increase shareholder value and enhance client services.”
Decentralized Finance: Sommelier Brings Ethereum (ETH) DeFi Strategy Assets to Injective
Sommelier, the automated DeFi portfolio management platform, announces that it has launched Ethereum DeFi strategy tokens “for the first time on Injective, a layer 1 Cosmos blockchain optimized for finance.”. Sommelier is a blockchain/DLT-based platform “built with the Cosmos SDK that executes advanced crypto portfolio strategies across multiple blockchains.”...
Global Quantum Intelligence, a Business Intelligence Firm, Launches Operations
Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI), a market and business intelligence firm steeped in quantum technology experience and solely dedicated to this sector, has just launched and claims it is already “serving major vendors and users, as well as governments and investors keen on gathering authoritative intelligence to guide business, policy and strategic decisions.”
NOW Money Selects ThetaRay AI Tech to Prevent Financial Crime
NOW Money, the GCC’s first mobile banking solution focused on financial inclusion, and ThetaRay, a provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, announced a collaboration to implement ThetaRay’s cloud-based AML solution “to monitor cross-border payments and support in the prevention of financial crimes and money laundering on the fintech’s payments platform.”
FTX Files Document Indicating Potential Sales of Assets Including Ledger X
FTX has filed a new document with the courts indicating its intent to sell multiple assets. FTX CEO John J. Ray, III, stated earlier this week his intent to sell certain assets as it moves to recoup funds in the bankrupt operation. Included on the list is LedgerX, a relatively...
Ibanera Announces Partnership with Cross River to Enhance Payments Capabilities
Ibanera, a global banking and payments company, announced the launch of its new partnership with Cross River, a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, “to power Ibanera’s digital banking platform and payments capabilities with its API driven platform and proprietary banking core.”. Michael Carbonara, CEO of...
