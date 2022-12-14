Off to their best start in five years, the Arizona State Sun Devils will look to win their ninth straight game when they host San Diego on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. Neither team has played since Dec. 12. Arizona State (10-1) earned a 73-71 win over Creighton at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, while the Toreros (6-5) ended a two-game losing streak with an 84-58 win over visiting UC San Diego.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO